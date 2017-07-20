Education and Technology:
Culture

Ksenija Pavlovic Defies White House Media Blackout By Live-Streaming Press Briefing

by Tod Perry

July 20, 2017 at 12:40

Photo By Ksenija Pavlovic/Twitter.

We’ve reached a scary moment in American history when it’s an act of rebellion for a reporter to live-stream a White House press briefing. Since June 29, all live audio and video coverage of the briefings has been banned, frustrating reporters and calling into question the White House’s transparency. During this media blackout, journalists are only allowed to air audio of the briefing after its conclusion.

These unprecedented video-free briefings are another symptom of the thin-skinned president’s inability to accept criticism from the press. It’s also a tactic to squelch media inquiries into the Trump-Russia scandal. But they also fall in line with chief strategist Stephen Bannon’s goal to neutralize what he calls “the opposition party.” What’s been left out of the equation are the American people, who deserve a free press to hold the White House accountable.

On Wednesday, Ksenija Pavlovic, founder and editor-in-chief of Pavlovic Today, bravely defied the ban by using Periscope to broadcast audio of the briefing. Pavlovic Today defines itself as an “independent voice with no partisan affiliation. … We do not lean left or right but stand straight in the center of the informed, high-quality information, independent thought and expert analysis.” There is no word yet whether Pavlovic’s credentials will be revoked by the White House.

Pavlovic is receiving a lot of praise for her act of defiance:

Share photo By Ksenija Pavlovic/Twitter.

