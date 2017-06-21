Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Standardized Test Monopoly That Secretly Runs America’s High Schools
    by Liz Dwyer
  2. 2 2
    A Homophobic Preacher On Campus Was Quickly Shut Down By A Quick-Witted Student
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Michigan Teenager Donates A Year’s Supply Of Pizza To Homeless Shelter
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  5. 5 5
    Watch These Sad Tech Leaders Suffer In A Meeting With Trump
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    If You, Like Most Of America, Have Never Heard Jared Kushner Speak, Here's Your Chance
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    After This Class President Gave A Graduation Speech, His School Withheld His Diploma
    by Liz Dwyer
  8. 8 8
    The White House Ban On Recording Devices Led This CNN Reporter To Go Rogue
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    10-Year-Old Writes a Hilarious Letter to Parents After Learning About Santa Claus
    by Tod Perry
Culture

The White House Ban On Recording Devices Led This CNN Reporter To Go Rogue

by Penn Collins

June 21, 2017 at 12:20
Copy Link

On Sunday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer continued the Trump administration’s fight against transparency by holding a meeting with reporters who were forced to refrain from recording any of what was said. Naturally, that makes it difficult for reporters to perform the “reporting” part of their job, but even at this early stage during Trump’s tenure, the press corps has grown accustomed to the barrage of curveballs and curiosities. 

The ban on recording devices aside, reporters found the 30-minute session to be fruitless, with Spicer evading almost every question, claiming he hadn’t spoken to the president on many issues the reporters wanted to address. 

So with the stakes sufficiently low, the press in the room started to have some fun with the weird circumstances of the meeting. 

CNN’s Jim Acosta went rogue, tweeting this pic from the room, apparently against orders: 

Then, possibly loopy from frustration, his next tweet got a little more high-concept and abstract:

Frankly, I think many Americans would prefer to look at reporters’ socks than watch Spicer hem and haw through the press’ questions. 

Later, Acosta offered a more serious account of what he was experiencing: 

Like so many, Acosta’s trying to make the best of a bad situation. But sooner or later, the novelty and absurdity will wear off, and we’re left with the reality of a very troubling trend in how the White House treats the press. 

Recently on GOOD
Money

A Bike-Sharing Company Failed To Do One Simple Thing, And Now They’re Out Of Business

They have to be kicking themselves over this ridiculous mistake by Penn Collins
Sports

Female Olympic Athletes Honored Over 50 Years Later

They are the first women added to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s Court of Honor since 1961. by Jolene Latimer
Money

A Coffee Shop Is Charging Higher Prices For Customers Who Don’t Say ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’

It's a bold move but one that many are applauding. by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The White House Ban On Recording Devices Led This CNN Reporter To Go Rogue
Recent
Call Center Worker Brilliantly Beats The Heat And The Office Dress Code  1 day ago Forget School Assemblies: This Is A Better Way To End Bullying 1 day ago The White House Ban On Recording Devices Led This CNN Reporter To Go Rogue 1 day ago Dozens Of Bikers Escort A Bullied Child To School    1 day ago School Valedictorian Finishes Censored Graduation Speech On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ 1 day ago Over 150,000 People Shared This Photo As A Lesson To Anyone Who Thinks Being LGBTQ Is 'Just A Phase' 1 day ago A New Rating System Tells Parents If TV Shows Perpetuate Gender Stereotypes 1 day ago Watch These Sad Tech Leaders Suffer In A Meeting With Trump 1 day ago ‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Got Paid Way Less Than You’d Expect 1 day ago Soccer Star CJ Sapong On His Fight For Urban Farms 1 day ago Two Men In Monaco Politely Ask Billionaire Strangers For Permission To Board Their Megayachts 2 days ago If You, Like Most Of America, Have Never Heard Jared Kushner Speak, Here's Your Chance 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers