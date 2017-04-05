After Hours Of Torturing The Internet, Pepsi Just Pulled Its Scandalous Ad

On Tuesday, the United States finally came together to agree on one thing: The new Pepsi ad is total garbage.

As GOOD reported yesterday, the 2-minute spot featured every millennial stereotype imaginable, including protest signs, a member of the Kardashian family, a bunch of starving artists, and some super friendly cops.

The ad revolved around Kendall Jenner as she slinks through a doorway in a short blonde wig during a photo shoot (hey, girl’s gotta keep her day job). Suddenly, a nondescript group of protesters happen to walk by. Above her, a man plays the cello, while a female Muslim photographer angrily slashes through her photography selects, apparently unhappy with all of her work. But then, one by one, they each walk out (not before Jenner tosses her wig and old jacket at her lowly assistant, because come on, assistants have no rights) to join the protest supporting what looks more like an ad for the latest spring collection from any fast fashion brand, before finally ending with Jenner happily handing a police officer a Pepsi. Protest over. America fixed.

The ad immediately sent the internet into a frenzy, with people both tweeting their frustration and laughter at just how absurd, tone-deaf, and potentially racist the ad is.

At first, Pepsi defended the ad, saying in a statement, “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.” However, hours later, the beverage giant made the smart decision to pull the campaign and apologize to both soda drinkers everywhere and to Kendall Jenner personally for looping her into this whole mess.

"Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize,” Pepsi said in a statement sent to reporters. “We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

Sorry Pepsi, this is 2017 and that terrible ad will live forever on the internet. #NeverForget.