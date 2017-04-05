  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    ‘Get Out’ Got Everything Right About Racism. Here’s What They Nailed About Hypnotism, Too
    by Kate Ryan
  2. 2 2
    Another City Calls For A Trump Impeachment Probe 
    by Stacey Leasca
  3. 3 3
    Hacker Explains The Easy Way To Hide Online
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    This New Pepsi Spot With Kendall Jenner Is The Most Tone-Deaf Ad Of All Time
    by Kate Ryan
  5. 5 5
    Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    One Simple Photo Reveals Just How Much Teachers Are Willing To Spend On Their Students
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Dad Uses Awesome Signs At NBA Games To Troll His Son About His Bad Grades
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    There’s Actually Something More Offensive In Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Than Kendall Jenner
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
Culture

After Hours Of Torturing The Internet, Pepsi Just Pulled Its Scandalous Ad

by Stacey Leasca

April 5, 2017 at 11:00
Copy Link

On Tuesday, the United States finally came together to agree on one thing: The new Pepsi ad is total garbage. 

As GOOD reported yesterday, the 2-minute spot featured every millennial stereotype imaginable, including protest signs, a member of the Kardashian family, a bunch of starving artists, and some super friendly cops. 

The ad revolved around Kendall Jenner as she slinks through a doorway in a short blonde wig during a photo shoot (hey, girl’s gotta keep her day job). Suddenly, a nondescript group of protesters happen to walk by. Above her, a man plays the cello, while a female Muslim photographer angrily slashes through her photography selects, apparently unhappy with all of her work. But then, one by one, they each walk out (not before Jenner tosses her wig and old jacket at her lowly assistant, because come on, assistants have no rights) to join the protest supporting what looks more like an ad for the latest spring collection from any fast fashion brand, before finally ending with Jenner happily handing a police officer a Pepsi. Protest over. America fixed. 

The ad immediately sent the internet into a frenzy, with people both tweeting their frustration and laughter at just how absurd, tone-deaf, and potentially racist the ad is.

At first, Pepsi defended the ad, saying in a statement, “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.” However, hours later, the beverage giant made the smart decision to pull the campaign and apologize to both soda drinkers everywhere and to Kendall Jenner personally for looping her into this whole mess. 

"Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize,” Pepsi said in a statement sent to reporters. “We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

Sorry Pepsi, this is 2017 and that terrible ad will live forever on the internet. #NeverForget.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

There’s Actually Something More Offensive In Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Than Kendall Jenner

Did you notice? by Tasbeeh Herwees
The Planet

Trump’s Climate Change Denier Caught Completely Off Guard After He’s Called Out In Fox News Interview

“Mr. Pruitt, there are all kinds of studies that contradict you” by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

This New Pepsi Spot With Kendall Jenner Is The Most Tone-Deaf Ad Of All Time

Brace yourselves  by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
After Hours Of Torturing The Internet, Pepsi Just Pulled Its Scandalous Ad
Recent
How A Recent Subway Fare Hike Inspired Spontaneous Philanthropy 1 day ago Hacker Explains The Easy Way To Hide Online 1 day ago Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou 1 day ago A Photograph Showing Michelle Obama With Her Hair Natural Has Caused Internet Explosion 2 days ago Trump Just Donated First Presidential Paycheck To His Least Favorite Government Agency 2 days ago Italian Lawmakers Draft Legislation That Grants ‘Menstrual Leave’ To Women  2 days ago Even In Defeat, UConn's Effect On Women's Sports Endures 2 days ago Gold Medalist Dana Vollmer Will Swim In Her Next Competition While Six Months Pregnant 2 days ago John McCain Issues A Stern Warning For Donald Trump 2 days ago Fox News Rewards Bill O’Reilly In Face Of Harassment Lawsuits 2 days ago A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious 2 days ago This Clever Vending Machine Will Punish You For Buying Junk Food 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers