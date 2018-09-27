20 powerful photos from the protests in support of Christine Blasey-Ford.

  • Trending
September 27, 2018 at 11:35
Since the crack of dawn on Thursday morning, crowds of protesters have been gathering outside the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court to support Christine Blasey-Ford and protest Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. As with most wide-scale protests, there are also counter-protests in support of Kavanaugh.

The protest was strategically timed to take place on the same day that Professor Blasey-Ford — who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault — and Kavanaugh to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

At the time of writing this, the protests are still going strong and accruing numbers. So, here’s 20 photos of the protests that prove tha Blasey-Ford has thousands of Americans standing behind her.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.com.

