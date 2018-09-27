20 powerful photos from the protests in support of Christine Blasey-Ford.

Since the crack of dawn on Thursday morning, crowds of protesters have been gathering outside the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court to support Christine Blasey-Ford and protest Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. As with most wide-scale protests, there are also counter-protests in support of Kavanaugh.

The protest was strategically timed to take place on the same day that Professor Blasey-Ford — who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault — and Kavanaugh to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

At the time of writing this, the protests are still going strong and accruing numbers. So, here’s 20 photos of the protests that prove tha Blasey-Ford has thousands of Americans standing behind her.

'We believe Christine Ford': Women protest GOP senators' sham hearing https://t.co/RGQHySvKWC — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 27, 2018

Holton-Arms representing here in the Senate before today's hearing with H-A alum Dr. Ford and Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/vz85LzNrUh — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) September 27, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump's infamous jacket gets a remix for the demonstrations at the Ford/Kavanaugh hearing: pic.twitter.com/PG5o7tYyIA — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) September 27, 2018

Chants break out in Hart bldg atrium: "We believe Anita Hill! We believe Anita Hill! We believe Christine!" pic.twitter.com/EtigTDaYgI — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) September 27, 2018

‘We believe Christine Ford’: Women protest GOP senators’ sham hearing https://t.co/1eEDa9dy1I — #TheResistance (@SocialPowerOne1) September 27, 2018

Women Kavanaugh supporters pray as hundreds protest his nomination during Ford hearing https://t.co/gC29ektzKi pic.twitter.com/3udSjApxCp — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 27, 2018

A group of protesters against Kavanaugh and in support of Ford are organizing outside Sen Schumer’s office in NYC pic.twitter.com/lwXTDz6tCL — Jason Stern (@IbnLarry) September 27, 2018

“Kavanaugh, no!” Protests supporting Dr. Ford outside the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/ynFJEVUzMc — Jasmine Wright (@JasJWright) September 27, 2018

Our reporter @libbycwatson is at the Hart Senate Building covering the protests against Kavanaugh today: pic.twitter.com/XtjI7S1MGv — Splinter (@splinter_news) September 27, 2018

Protests are growing — at least 200 are outside Dirksen Senate building, where Judge Kavanaugh and Dr Christine Blasey Ford are set to testify. pic.twitter.com/iMfFS7T1cu — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) September 27, 2018

Protests just warming up for Kavanaugh Ford hearing in the Hart building. Chants of #BelieveSurvivers and #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/CW4syusCoQ — Harvest (@HarvestPrude) September 27, 2018

#CancelKavanaugh: A group back in Hart just started singing. If they don’t stop they’ll be arrested, an officer says. First warning. pic.twitter.com/SNFEKrp0Yi — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 27, 2018

Yale Law Students Protest Alum Brett Kavanaugh, Demand Investigation of Sexual Assault Allegations https://t.co/ThEVAKBUKW pic.twitter.com/WLZwgL2lpW — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) September 27, 2018

Yale Law School students fill a hallway sitting in silent protest over allegations that Brett Kavanaugh assaulted at least 2 women. pic.twitter.com/uxUwKoZkCT — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) September 24, 2018

Women for #Kavanaugh protest in Washington DC — GREAT CROWD!! pic.twitter.com/V7FEusxD4k — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) September 27, 2018

Sexual assault survivors and allies gathered to protest Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation after a second woman alleges he assaulted her decades ago.



Many held signs saying "Vote no or we'll fund your opponent" to pressure GOP moderate Susan Collins, who's now undecided pic.twitter.com/FNZ38AwMNI — POLITICO (@politico) September 24, 2018

Demonstrators protest vs SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh inside the Hart Senate Office Building during Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony on Sept. 27, 2018. Ford says she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh in 1982. Photos by Kevin Dietsch for @UPI. #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/wqTzsQkPmZ — UPI Photos (@UPIPhotos) September 27, 2018

Just days before the #KavanaughHearings began, thousands of men and women with fists raised marched to the Supreme Court to protest the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.



Photo by News4’s Evan Carr

More photos here: https://t.co/f3oJnE5mYd pic.twitter.com/x1jDf7Mc0t — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) September 27, 2018

First protest at Kavanaugh hearings. Signs: “I stand with Brett.” Women are wearing shirts that say “women for Kavanaugh” pic.twitter.com/HvIAA2yrQ5 — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) September 27, 2018

