How One Refugee Is Building Sustainable Homes Out Of Plastic Waste

Recently on GOOD
-
Iceland Asked Its Teens Why They Binge Drink. Their Responses Changed Everything. A generation ago, a nation’s hard-partying teens went off the rails. Then the government decided to actually ask them why.
-
How Grassroots Nonprofits Helped Drive The Great American Crime Decline Between 1993 and 2000, murder and robbery rates dropped dramatically in the United States. Could stronger communities be the reason why?
-
How AI Can Help Prevent The Spread Of STIs To combat the spread of STIs, HEALER is AI used to locate health influencers and start a word-of-mouth domino effect.
-
This Table Tennis Virtuoso Can Win Using Any Item As A Paddle Using a variety of instruments and household items, he demonstrates laser-like accuracy.
-
Are Opioids Really Needed In Hospital Emergency Rooms? As the opioid crisis in America reaches a crescendo, hospitals are starting to rethink the necessity of these powerful drugs.
-
This Beer Might Be The Answer To Our Global Food Waste Epidemic The world wastes food, and bread is among the most squandered. With an ancient recipe and a forward-looking team, a new kind of pint is giving life to one slice of bread per bottle. Here's how it all adds up.
Recent
Worthy Cause Countdown: One Day Left To Save This School’s Soccer Program You’ll Need More Than Perfect Grades To Get Into America’s Top Universities There’s An Ocean Of Energy In The Sea. And This Team Just Unlocked It. Kevin Durant Kisses A Fan After She Was Hit In The Face By A Basketball Worthy Cause Countdown: Help This Girls Basketball Team Raise $276 For Basketballs Kaepernick’s Visit To Riker’s Island Sparks Controversy How To Fight Cancer With Your Phone Worthy Cause Countdown: This Youth Baseball Team Needs $185 For Equipment Artificial Sweeteners Are Water Pollution Whistleblowers What’s Under These Solar Panels Could Solve World Hunger Trump May Be The Reason More Students Are Choosing Historically Black Colleges And Universities After An NFL Quarterback Was Rude To Reporters, His Mom Forced Him To Make An Apology
Projects
Call Us Crazy, But Good Matters This is a content series sponsored by Organic Valley, a cooperative of over 2,000 small family farmers who produce dairy, eggs and produce in a way that's good for animals, people and the planet. The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy