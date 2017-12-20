  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    7 Startling Images Show Exactly What We’re Doing To Our Planet
    by Craig Carilli
  2. 2 2
    Understand Consent With the Help of Stick Figures and a Cup of Tea
    by Craig Carilli
  3. 3 3
    Generation Kidless
    by Mike Mariani
  4. 4 4
    Study Shows Education Can Reduce Risk Of Alzheimer’s Disease
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    An Artist Imagines How The Future Of Overdevelopment Will Appear 
    by Craig Carilli
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    12 Radically Surgically-Altered Models That Explore Our New Concept Of Beauty [NSFW]
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  9. 9 9
    A 9-Year-Old Cheerleader’s Veteran Dad Wasn’t Able To Help With Her Routine, So A High School Senior Ran To Her Side
    by Penn Collins
Innovation

How One Refugee Is Building Sustainable Homes Out Of Plastic Waste

by Kate Ryan

December 20, 2017 at 8:00
Copy Link

We all know plastic bottles are horrible for the environment whether they’re clogging up our landfills, littering our oceans, or letting out potentially toxic chemicals into our water sources. Amidst our extremely wasteful demand for plastic, millions of refugees around the world lack the basic resources to secure a roof over their heads. Luckily, one man is working to chip away at both of these problems by constructing sturdy: comfortable homes out of used plastic bottles.

Tateh Lehbib Breica, an engineer who lives at a refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria, has been building plastic-bottle homes for his neighbors over the past year. Typically, refugees in the area live in dwellings made of adobe mud brick that are vulnerable to heavy rain and strong winds. Breica built his first plastic-bottle home for his grandmother as an experiment, filling the bottles with sand and constructing the walls in an aerodynamic circle shape. After the structure proved to withstand the harsh desert climate, Breica received funding from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to build more.

Together, Breica and the UNHCR have built 25 new homes for refugees in five nearby camps. Each home uses approximately 6,000 plastic bottles sourced from local camps and junkyards, Middle East Eye reports. Once filled with sand and stacked into the home’s basic structure, builders seal the bottle walls with a cement and limestone mixture. A roof is then added consisting of two layers of recycled plastic and cement for proper airflow. In addition to being sturdy, the circular shape also keeps the home cool by preventing light rays from directly entering the space.

Beyond the obvious benefits of building durable, sustainable homes for refugees, there’s an added bonus: jobs.

“It takes four people to pick up the bottles, four others to fill them, and four masons to lift it,” Breica told Middle East Eye. “Drivers are also required to transport sand and bottles. We are creating an industry around plastic houses.”

Image via Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Random Act Of Sports: Stranded Passengers Teamed Up To Battle Bus Stuck On A Snowy Hill

Never underestimate the will of commuters trying to get home.  by Penn Collins
Sports

Worthy Cause Countdown: Help This South Florida Baseball Team Buy Uniforms

Help these young athletes buy equipment during the 12 Days of Giftmas. by Good Sports
Sports

5 Ways Kobe Bryant Inspired The Next Generation Of Athletes

“That’s the true mark of a legacy … how it affects the next generation.”  by Kristin Marguerite Doidge
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
How One Refugee Is Building Sustainable Homes Out Of Plastic Waste
Recent
Worthy Cause Countdown: One Day Left To Save This School’s Soccer Program 2 days ago You’ll Need More Than Perfect Grades To Get Into America’s Top Universities 2 days ago There’s An Ocean Of Energy In The Sea. And This Team Just Unlocked It. 2 days ago Kevin Durant Kisses A Fan After She Was Hit In The Face By A Basketball 2 days ago Worthy Cause Countdown: Help This Girls Basketball Team Raise $276 For Basketballs 3 days ago Kaepernick’s Visit To Riker’s Island Sparks Controversy 4 days ago How To Fight Cancer With Your Phone 4 days ago Worthy Cause Countdown: This Youth Baseball Team Needs $185 For Equipment 4 days ago Artificial Sweeteners Are Water Pollution Whistleblowers  4 days ago What’s Under These Solar Panels Could Solve World Hunger 4 days ago Trump May Be The Reason More Students Are Choosing Historically Black Colleges And Universities 5 days ago After An NFL Quarterback Was Rude To Reporters, His Mom Forced Him To Make An Apology 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
Call Us Crazy, But Good Matters This is a content series sponsored by Organic Valley, a cooperative of over 2,000 small family farmers who produce dairy, eggs and produce in a way that's good for animals, people and the planet. The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers