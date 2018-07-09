  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Frida Kahlo Is An Enduring Inspiration For Women Of Color, The Disabled Community, And All Humans
    by Araceli Cruz
  2. 2 2
    Why Did America Forget About Rajneeshpuram?
    by Hanna Brooks Olsen
  3. 3 3
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  4. 4 4
    These 5 Animals Are Making Monumental Comebacks
    by Kate Ryan
  5. 5 5
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  6. 6 6
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    This Poop Project Helps Scientists Study The Body’s Bacteria Biome
    by Daniel McDonald
  8. 8 8
    8 Ways Resigning EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Suppressed Science
    by Elizabeth Shogren
  9. 9 9
    The U.S. Blocked A Global Breastfeeding Initiative In Order To Benefit Formula Companies
    by Araceli Cruz
The Planet

This Boot Camp Trains Young People to Fight Plastic Pollution

by Shaima Shamdeen

July 9, 2018 at 12:10
Copy Link
Hrilina Ramrakhiani and other participants take part in an activity called “Love Letters to the Sea." Photo by Emy Kane/Lonely Whale.

The impact of young people’s activism has not gone unnoticed. From 16-year-old Jamie Margolin leading to July 21’s Zero Hour youth climate marches in Washington, D.C., to the lawsuit Juliana v. United States filed on behalf of 21 youths suing the government for failing to address climate change — youth are leading the way on climate action.

And climate change isn’t the only big environmental problem that youth are stepping up to address. They’re also asserting leadership around the issue of plastic pollution.

The Ocean Heroes Boot Camp in New Orleans brought together nearly 1,000 youth activists ages 11 to 18 in early June. The camp gave attendees tools and knowledge to build new campaigns aimed at reducing plastic. It was organized by youth activists in collaboration with 10 national environmental organizations including the Captain Planet Foundation and Lonely Whale.

We got them to commit in front of everyone to fight to stop plastic pollution.

During the camp, participants were organized into teams, or squads. Each squad had a youth activist and an adult from a partnering environmental organization who led the team in planning and presenting campaign strategies to reduce single-use plastic straws in their home communities. Youth squad leaders also helped train the participants in campaign organizing strategies.

The production of plastics has dramatically increased over the past 50 years, according to a 2016 report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, from 15 million tons in 1964 to 311 million tons in 2014. The report estimates that at least 8 million tons of plastics leak into the ocean each year.

“All the data shows that if we don’t stop this now and don’t execute serious policies, then we are going to have surpassed the point where we can manage the plastic pollution,” said Leesa Carter, executive director of the Captain Planet Foundation and a lead organizer of the Ocean Heroes Bootcamp.

At the rate that plastic is being produced today, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation reports, there may be more plastic than fish, by weight, in the ocean by 2050.

Photo by Emy Kane/Lonely Whale.

At the boot camp, youth and mentors led workshops and activities to build skills in things like clear and confident communication and how to pitch a campaign. The camp also gave youth the opportunity to collaborate internationally. Seven international on-site locations, including Vancouver, Canada, and Nairobi, Kenya, participated in the boot camp through a virtual summit organized by Ocean Wise, which took place concurrently with the on-site event in New Orleans.

“We’ve had so many youth activating around the plastic pollution issue, so being able to provide them with a forum to meet their counterparts on this issue was extraordinary,” Carter said.

Youth like Hannah Testa, 15, who partnered with senators from her home state of Georgia to develop a resolution to educate members of their communities about the growing plastic pollution crisis. Testa served as a one of the squad leaders during the boot camp.

It just goes to show the power of radical collaboration and the energy around this crisis.

10-year-old Robbie Bond from Honolulu and 11-year-old Sophia Albalita and 12-year-old Liam Burns, both from Atlanta, were also there. During the boot camp, the three collaborated on a plan to approach Hawaiian Airlines about the removal of plastics from all flights.

On the last night of the boot camp, Bond — while out to dinner with his family near the French Quarter — convinced the restaurant owner to commit to transitioning from plastic straws to paper straws on the spot.

“They really began to understand their role in shifting awareness [and] building and shifting policy around single-use plastics,” Carter said. “It just goes to show the power of radical collaboration and the energy around this crisis.”

Eight of the participants presented their campaigns virtually to world leaders at the G7 Summit in Quebec, Canada, earlier this month. Among these were 17-year-old Carter Ries and his sister, 15-year-old Olivia.

“I asked the G7 leaders to make a legally binding global treaty that would end plastic pollution by 2020,” Carter said. “We got them to commit in front of everyone to fight to stop plastic pollution.”

Photo by Emy Kane/Lonely Whale.

Carter and Olivia started their organization, One More Generation, when they were 9 and 8 years old to help protect endangered species. They have since launched their One Less Straw Campaign to encourage businesses from around the world to eliminate plastic straws. The five-year program, which began two years ago, has already had over 600 businesses make this commitment, including Hilton Hotels, which announced in May that they will be removing plastic straws from its 650 managed properties by the end of the year.

“We are starting to realize that we need to make a change now. If we don’t, then the next generation may not have that chance,” Olivia said.

Partners of the Ocean Heroes Bootcamp put together the event in a couple months.

“It was amazing how many folks came forward and wanted to participate. It was crazy fast,” Carter said. “We are so fired up by what we saw [that] we are already on board for [another boot camp in] 2019.”

In anticipation for next year’s event, the Ocean Heroes Action Toolkit has been launched to help young activists develop a campaign in their local communities to keep single-use plastics out of the ocean and request funding for their projects. Youth who submit campaigns through the action toolkit will be prioritized for participation in next year’s boot camp.

“Anybody can make a difference. You just have to show people that you are passionate. That’s what our entire Ocean Heroes Bootcamp was about,” Carter said. “The real change happens when you educate people and find other passionate people. It makes you more passionate and creates a ripple effect.”

Shaima Shamdeen wrote this article for YES! Magazine. Shaima is a solutions reporting intern for YES! She is passionate about cross-cultural and interfaith dialogue. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Top and share image by Emy Kane/Lonely Whale.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

How Ride-Hailing Could Improve Public Transportation Instead Of Undercutting It

Ride-hailing services have reduced fatal drunk driving crashes and offer greater independence for elderly and disabled populations. by Daniel Sperling , Austin Brown , Mollie D'Agostino
Communities

Will Mexico’s New President Be Able To Take On Donald Trump?

A landslide victory elected the country’s first progressive leader in generations.  by Andrew Kennis
Lifestyle

It’s Time To Rethink Imperialist Tourism 

Immersion in foreign places boosts creativity, and having more diverse experiences makes people’s minds more flexible. by Randy Malamud
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This Boot Camp Trains Young People to Fight Plastic Pollution
Recent
8 Ways Resigning EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Suppressed Science 3 days ago Immigrants Joined The U.S. Army To Become Citizens. Now They’re Being Discharged. 3 days ago Frida Kahlo Is An Enduring Inspiration For Women Of Color, The Disabled Community, And All Humans 3 days ago How Roe V. Wade Changed The Lives Of American Women For The Better 4 days ago This Mixed Reality Project Puts You In The Role Of Customs Agent 4 days ago How Ride-Hailing Could Improve Public Transportation Instead Of Undercutting It 4 days ago Will Mexico’s New President Be Able To Take On Donald Trump? 6 days ago It’s Time To Rethink Imperialist Tourism  6 days ago Amazonian Psychedelic Ayahuasca May Ease Severe Depression, New Study Shows 6 days ago New York’s Suicide Prevention Program Is The First Of Its Kind In The U.S. 7 days ago The Way We Look At Sexual Harassment In The Workplace Is Changing For The Better 7 days ago Rural Americans’ Struggles Against Factory Farm Pollution Find Traction In Court 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers