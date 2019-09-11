GOOD

India takes a bold step for the planet by banning single-use plastics

This is what real leadership looks like.

 Tod Perry
09.11.19
assets.rbl.ms

The mass production of plastic began in the 1950s and just about every piece of it is still here. It's either still in use, sitting in a landfill or floating in the ocean.

Over 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic has been produced over the past 70 years and 8 million tons are dumped in the ocean annually.

"There's so much plastic in the environment at this point, it's in the water we drink, much of the food we eat and even the air we breathe," John Hocevar, marine biologist and oceans campaign director for Greenpeace USA, told ABC News.

If those numbers aren't scary enough, according to Global Citizen, the amount of plastic in the world's oceans could increase by a factor of ten in the next decade.

RELATED: Scientists discovered a mushroom that eats plastic, and believe it could clean our landfills

One way to put a dent in the amount of plastic pollution we create is to stop using single-use plastics. Which shouldn't be a problem being that paper alternatives work just as well and are biodegradable.




India is taking bold steps to reduce its plastic pollution by banning six different types of single-use plastics: plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws, and certain types of sachets.

The ban is expected to reduce the country's annual plastic consumption, an estimated 14 million tons, by about 5%.

RELATED: Horrified by how much plastic is in the ocean, this girl ramped up her recycling game

"My Government has announced that India will put an end to single use plastic in the coming years. I believe the time has come for even the world to say good-bye to single use plastic," India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, said while delivering opening remarks at the 14th session of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

The "time has come for even the world to say goodbye (to it)," the Prime Minister continued.

India is set to impose the ban on plastics by Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, October 2 in 2022.



via Vikramdeep Sudhu/Flickr


The Indian government's decision isn't surprising given its commitment to fight climate change.

In 2105, the country pledged to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide it produces by 35% and to generate 40% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

While India's bold new goals seem tough for a country to achieve in such a time, it's already ahead of schedule."

In terms of our commitment we are already on track. This has been officially acknowledged by the United Nations Environment, all related stakeholders and agencies. We are already achieving our goals much ahead of the deadline," Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said according to Economic Times.

To contrast India's leadership with the United States, the current president thinks climate change is a hoax created by the Chinese.


assets.rebelmouse.io

single use plastic plastic pollution india pollution greenpeace india ban single-use plastic
The Planet

Villagers rejoice as they receive the first vaccines ever delivered via drone in the Congo

The area's topography makes transporting medicines a treacherous task.

Photo by Henry Sempangi Senyule

When we discuss barriers to healthcare in the developed world, affordability is commonly the biggest concern. But for some in the developing world, physical distance and topography can be the difference between life and death.

Widjifake, a hard-to-reach village in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with a population of 6,500, struggles with having consistent access to healthcare supplies due to the Congo River and its winding tributaries.

It can take up to three hours for vehicles carrying supplies to reach the village.

Keep Reading Show less
NGO Africa vaccines drones congo healthcare
Health

A blind inventor created a 'smart cane' with Google Maps to help visually-impaired people get around

It also makes walking safer.

via WeWalk / Twitter

According to the World Health Organization there are about 250 million visually impaired people in the world and about 20% of them use a white cane to get around.

While a white cane can help people avoid obstacles at ground level they are left unprotected from objects from the chest up.

Smartphone technology has made it easier for visually impaired people to navigate streets and sidewalks, especially in unfamiliar areas, but it's tough to use a cane in one hand and smartphone in the other.

Keep Reading Show less
blind inventions google maps white cane disabilities blind people blind wewalk cane
Innovators

21 of the funniest responses to Trump’s Sharpie-marked hurricane-warning map

Laughter is the only way to cope with the dumbest move by a president in U.S. history.

via Madameaurore / Twitter

There have been a lot of disastrous decisions made by U.S. presidents throughout our country's 243-year history. The Iraq War, Bay of Pigs Invasion, and Benjamin Harrison's protective trade policy that led to the Panic of 1893, first come to mind.

Most of these decisions came knowing there was risk involved, so it'd be wrong to label them dumb — poorly-executed or -thought through would probably be a better way to frame them.

However, on Wednesday September 4, 2019, the world was treated to what has to be the dumbest moment by a president in U.S. history. Donald Trump took a sharpie and altered a map that had the projected path of a deadly hurricane on it, just so he wouldn't lose face over an incorrect tweet.

Keep Reading Show less
hurricane dorian donald trump noaa alabama hurricane twitter jokes CNN MSNBC trump sharpie hurricane
Politics

When Mike Pence arrived in Iceland he was greeted by a fabulous display of gay pride flags

Iceland showed Pence what freedom really looks like.

via Vice President Mike Pence / Twitter and Heklina / Twitter

Vice President Mike Pence's political brand is one of a devout Christian who has a long history of supporting anti-LGBTQ policies. Because for some bizarre reason, people are concerned about what people do in the privacy of their own bedroom.

He opposed the bill that allows gays to serve in the military. He spoke at the openly anti-LGBTQ Family Research Council's annual conference in 2018, and as Governor of Indiana, signed a bill into law that allowed people to discriminate against the LGBTQ community under the guise of religious freedom.

He obviously missed the part of the Bible that says "love thy neighbor."

Keep Reading Show less
höfði house president johanssen gay price iceland CNN MSNBC FOX NEws BBC mike pence gay flags iceland
Politics

One of Trump's closest former advisers now says he's 'obviously in mental decline’

Trump's former communications director thinks he may resign.

via CNN

Anthony Scaramucci worked with Donald Trump for three years, both on his campaign and as White House Communications Director, and he has serious questions about his mental health.

"If you look at a whole pattern of speech and deterioration of his syntax — I'm not a psychologist so I'm not going to clinically evaluate him — (but) as a person, as a voter, you're saying the guy is obviously in mental decline," Scaramucci said on CNN's "New Day."

Keep Reading Show less
anthony scaramucci cnn trump's mental health brandy lee CNN MSNBC FOX Washington POst scaramucci trump mental decline
Politics