Woman calls out restaurant that fired her for being pregnant in viral Facebook post.

Morning sickness, digestive issues, and fatigue are just a few of the physical symptoms that pregnant women endure while gestating a lil’ bundle of joy. But last week, Kameisha Denton of Washington hit another, more serious, roadblock due to her condition: her employer fired her for being pregnant.

In a post that’s gone viral, Kameisha wrote: “I usually don’t post personal things like this but is this allowed?”

No, girl. It is not.

Kameisha’s manager terminated her employment at a New Marysville Jersey Mike’s because she was “leaving for maternity leave in several months anyways” and didn’t disclose her pregnancy during her interview.

In Washington state, it is illegal to hire, fire, or demote a woman because of pregnancy or childbirth. According to the restaurant’s owner, Tim Trieb, “Marcos” resigned on Wednesday due to his unlawful — not to mention rude! — conduct.

Fortunately, Kameisha has her share of loyal supporters — and her story has started earning coverage across the country.