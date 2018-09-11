  • Trending
Lifestyle

Woman calls out restaurant that fired her for being pregnant in viral Facebook post.

by Pamela Ross

September 11, 2018 at 12:40
Copy Link

Morning sickness, digestive issues, and fatigue are just a few of the physical symptoms that pregnant women endure while gestating a lil’ bundle of joy. But last week, Kameisha Denton of Washington hit another, more serious, roadblock due to her condition: her employer fired her for being pregnant.

In a post that’s gone viral, Kameisha wrote: “I usually don’t post personal things like this but is this allowed?”

No, girl. It is not. 

 

Kameisha’s manager terminated her employment at a New Marysville Jersey Mike’s because she was “leaving for maternity leave in several months anyways” and didn’t disclose her pregnancy during her interview.

In Washington state, it is illegal to hire, fire, or demote a woman because of pregnancy or childbirth. According to the restaurant’s owner, Tim Trieb, “Marcos” resigned on Wednesday due to his unlawful — not to mention rude! — conduct.

 

Fortunately, Kameisha has her share of loyal supporters — and her story has started earning coverage across the country. 

via Facebook
via Facebook
via Facebook
via Facebook

 

Lifestyle

YouTube star says she has a right to have sex while breastfeeding. The Internet disagrees.

Has she taken breastfeeding positivity too far? by May Wilkerson
Culture

Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.

Some say she’s a terrible example for young girls. by Tod Perry
Communities

This teacher's viral extra credit questions lure students into a phenomenally humiliating prank.

This teacher is pretty awesome. by Mitchell Friedman
