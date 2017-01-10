How To Watch President Obama’s Farewell Speech 

Survey
7 Alabamans On Justice Under Jeff Sessions As Trump's pick for attorney general fights off accusations of racism at his Senate confirmation hearing, some of his most notable constituents weigh in—and it’s not pretty
-
A Dairy Queen Owner’s Racial Slurs Towards A Customer Led To Public Outrage And The Loss Of His Business “He called me and my children n—–; he said I can go back to where I came from.”
-
28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States America is definitely better off than it was eight years ago
-
Random Act of Sport: Slackliner Scales Ski Lift To Save Danging Man Respect the slackline
-
5 Ways You Can Support Planned Parenthood Right Now Make a statement
-
These Portraits Show People’s Change In Mood And Appearance After 1, 2, And 3 Glasses Of Wine 'The first glass of wine is all about the food, the second glass is about love and the third glass is about mayhem.'
This obscure marijuana-related illness is on the rise in states with legalized pot. https://t.co/1olaqkQ1WO https://t.co/TC8ViA0PJr
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.