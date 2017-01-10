  • Trending
Communities

How To Watch President Obama’s Farewell Speech 

by Stacey Leasca

January 10, 2017 at 12:50
Copy Link

Barack Obama’s term as president of the United States will come to an end next week, but before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as our next commander in chief, Obama will give one final farewell speech to the nation. 

On Tuesday, January 10 at 9 p.m. EST, Obama will take to the airways to say his goodbyes and take time to reflect on the past eight years of American history, likely touching on his keynote legislation, Obamacare.

As TIME notes, Obama will only be the 10th president in U.S. history to give an official farewell speech. He will now join the annals of history alongside George Washington, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush. 

No matter your political beliefs, this speech will be worth watching as it’s the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another in our collective national history. 

The speech will be aired on major media networks, including NBC, CBS, and ABC, as well as airing on the White House website. You can also tune in right here and watch his entire speech below. 

