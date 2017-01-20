The Beautiful Ending To The Obama Presidency That You Need To See

Survey
How are we?
Recently on GOOD
91-Year-Old Great-Grandma Fights Off Home Invader, Then Takes His Phone “There's got to be a special place in hell for him. You just don't do that.”
The Affordable Care Act Is More Popular Than Ever Republicans have yet to come up with a suitable replacement
Tracking The Decades-Long Fight To Eradicate Polio For the second time in human history, scientists are about to rid the world of a devastating disease
Cancer Survivor Xeni Jardin’s Important Words On The Affordable Care Act ‘I’ll die of care becomes unavailable’
When Serena Williams Asks For An Apology, This Reporter Can’t Say ‘I’m Sorry’ Fast Enough “You should apologize. Do you want to apologize?”
Flight Crew Puts On Special Light Show For Women’s March Protesters Heading To D.C. “Everyone knew exactly why they were cheering.”
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.