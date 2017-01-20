  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Research Shows That People Who Use Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    No Plunger? No Problem. Here’s How You Unclog A Toilet Without One
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster
    by Andre Grant
  4. 4 4
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    A Former Flight Attendant Shares The Procedure To Best Survive A Plane Crash
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Republican Politician Gropes Staffer Saying ‘I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct’
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Two Computers Just Had The Most Bizarre Conversation
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    This Guy Convinced Conservative Media His Fake Protestor Company Was Real
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    This 79-Year-Old Grandma Just Pulled A Sick Burn On Trump
    by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

The Beautiful Ending To The Obama Presidency That You Need To See

by Eric Pfeiffer

January 20, 2017 at 11:25
Copy Link

 

Former President Barack Obama. Those words are still freshly awkward in the minds of just about everyone in the world today. As Obama and Joe Biden departed Washington, DC after Donald Trump’s swearing in as president, both men entered a strange new world as they left the most powerful office in the land to return to lives as ordinary citizens in the country they led for eight years.

Editor extraordinaire Todd Spence has channeled all of our emotions by reimagining the ending of The Shawshank Redemption as a gut-wrenching reunion between Barack and Joe.

And as we’ve now reached the conclusion of a political ascension that was launched on “hope and change” it’s hard not to remember the line from IMDB’s highest rated film ever: “Remember Red, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.”

What more can we really say? It only seems fitting that these two bros for life would be reunited on a sunny beach somewhere, liberated at last from the burdens of office and far out of sight and mind from the gloomy clouds descending over the nation’s capital.

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

5

  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
  • Solange
  • DAWN
  • The Tank
Recently on GOOD
Health

Clever Anti-Smoking Billboard Will ‘Cough’ Whenever Someone Lights Up Around It

The billboard follows up with products to help people quit smoking.  by Penn Collins
Feature Culture

Lauren Duca Knows The Secret To Surviving Trump

After her epic Teen Vogue takedown of our new gaslighter in chief—and getting Martin Shkreli banned from Twitter—the outspoken journalist tells GOOD how to stand up to bullies by Jesse Hirsch
Culture

Scientists Are Already Rallying Against Trump

Welcome to the US of Science by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
.@TheEllenShow gave @POTUS44 the best goodbye https://t.co/uRIu5YxSvB
The Beautiful Ending To The Obama Presidency That You Need To See
Recent
91-Year-Old Great-Grandma Fights Off Home Invader, Then Takes His Phone about 1 hour ago The Affordable Care Act Is More Popular Than Ever about 1 hour ago Tracking The Decades-Long Fight To Eradicate Polio about 1 hour ago Cancer Survivor Xeni Jardin’s Important Words On The Affordable Care Act about 1 hour ago When Serena Williams Asks For An Apology, This Reporter Can’t Say ‘I’m Sorry’ Fast Enough about 1 hour ago Flight Crew Puts On Special Light Show For Women’s March Protesters Heading To D.C. about 2 hours ago Clever Anti-Smoking Billboard Will ‘Cough’ Whenever Someone Lights Up Around It about 2 hours ago The Beautiful Ending To The Obama Presidency That You Need To See about 2 hours ago Lauren Duca Knows The Secret To Surviving Trump about 4 hours ago Scientists Are Already Rallying Against Trump about 4 hours ago The ACLU Has Already Filed Its First Legal Action Against President Donald Trump  about 5 hours ago Stopping Climate Change, With Or Without Trump about 18 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers