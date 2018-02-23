  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Adam Rippon Responds To Sally Field’s Attempt To Hook Him Up With Her Son 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  3. 3 3
    Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Escaping An Abusive Relationship 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  5. 5 5
    This Cartoon About The Parkland School Shooting Paints A Moving Portrait Of A Fallen Hero
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Jennifer Lawrence Defends 'Revealing' Dress After Photos Spark Controversy
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

This Man Shuts Down The Most Popular Anti-Abortion Stance With One Simple Question

by Penn Collins

February 23, 2018 at 14:40
Copy Link

A common refrain from anti-abortion activists is “life begins at conception,” with the implication that an unborn fetus, embryo, or even zygote carries with it the same humanity and right to life that any living, walking human does.

However, Twitter user Patrick Tomlinson shared a hypothetical question based on the “life begins at conception” premise that he says hasn’t elicited an honest answer in 10 years. 

In posing this question, he proves the adage is little more than an impractical, theoretical pretense used by pro-lifers to evade an honest discussion. 

He sets up the question by indicating it allows the respondent two options. 

And then, he begins the question: 

At this point in the hypothetical, one can likely see what decision must be made. 

If 1,000 embryos are just as much human life as any walking child or adult, then pragmatism would dictate that saving the embryos is the more virtuous act. But when pressed with the scenario, Tomlinson claims that he has never gotten a straight answer to what is a very simple and direct question. 

Which do you save from the fire: a 5-year-old child or 1,000 human embryos? Tomlinson argues the choice is obvious because “they are not the same, not morally, not ethically, not biologically.”

He goes as far as to say, based on his experience with anti-abortionists who use this line of logic, that there are no people who truly believe that an embryo is worth as much as a human life. 

The assertion that an embryo is as alive as a person is meant to goad an emotional response from a person rather than a practical or logical one. 

Finally, Tomlinson affirms that this type of blunt question is one that a respondent can’t equivocate or evade, and as such, the question can serve as a method of forcing someone beholden to this line of thinking to confront the issue in black-and-white fashion rather than clouding it with emotion. 

And for those who try to nonetheless…

...well, they find themselves unwittingly buying into the very premise that Tomlinson poses, despite their best efforts.

Share image by Joyce Naltchayan/Getty Images. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Media's Mass Shooting Coverage Has Got To Change, A Psychologist Says

A study suggests shooters are compelled by a desire for fame. by Tasbeeh Herwees
Culture

How Paper Photographs Were America’s First Form Of Social Media    

The history of American photography is more diverse than you may think.  by Drew Tewksbury
Health

5,000 Tons Of Garbage Was Cleared Off A Mumbai Beach

It’s amazing what 1,000 volunteers can accomplish in 85 weeks. by Maya Kachroo-Levine
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This Man Shuts Down The Most Popular Anti-Abortion Stance With One Simple Question
Recent
People Are Posting Side Selfies To Show Off Their Big, Beautiful Noses 1 day ago The NBA Is Taking More Fans To The Hoops With Virtual Reality 1 day ago How A Cafe Brings Together Warring Rivals To Mend Their City’s Wounds 1 day ago Adam Rippon Responds To Sally Field’s Attempt To Hook Him Up With Her Son  1 day ago Armed College Students Instill Fear In Professors 2 days ago ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ Is Subversively Brilliant 2 days ago Israel Has Tapped Into The Sea To Relieve Severe Drought 2 days ago How These Women Took Chemicals Out Of Indian Farming — And Made It More Profitable 2 days ago There’s A Farm 100 Feet Below The Streets Of London — And It Could Change Agriculture Forever 2 days ago In Kobe Bryant’s Youth League, Everyone Learns ‘Mamba Mentality’ 2 days ago This Cartoon About The Parkland School Shooting Paints A Moving Portrait Of A Fallen Hero 2 days ago Fergie Has Explained Her Historically Bad National Anthem Performance, Calling It A ‘Risk’ 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers