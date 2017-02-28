  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Shocking Oscar Upset Triggers Post-Election PTSD
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  3. 3 3
    Automakers Send Letter to EPA Chief Asking To Lower Emissions Standards
    by Ben Jervey
  4. 4 4
    The New York Times’ New Ad Campaign Fights Back Against Trump 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Here’s Why Oscar Attendees Wore Blue Ribbons At The Oscars
    by Stacey Leasca
  6. 6 6
    Social Media Goes Wild After Shocking Mix-Up At The Oscars
  7. 7 7
    How This Simple Prank Created A Massive Viral Crime Scare
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Joss Whedon Knows How To Unleash Your Post-Election Superpowers
    by Jesse Hirsch
  9. 9 9
    Merriam-Webster, Sassy As Ever, Tweeted To Kellyanne Conway The Actual Definition Of Feminism
    by Penn Collins
Communities

Snarky State Trooper Offers A PSA On A Cutting-Edge New Auto Feature...The Turn Signal

by Penn Collins

February 28, 2017 at 14:45
Copy Link

It’s perhaps the most common refrain on the road beside the generic (and always applicable) “MOVE!” Even so, cries of “Use your turn signal!” are often screamed in vain as drivers ahead casually pull a left-hand turn from the middle lane of a busy street. If you do refuse to use your signal even as other drivers shout at you, then perhaps this very elementary tutorial from an Indiana State Trooper will compel you. 

Here he is, tongue firmly in-cheek as he sings the praises of the most wondrous of new automotive technologies – the turn signal – in this video posted to Facebook: 

Considering what a basic automotive courtesy using your turn signal is, he explains its use very slowly and carefully to those who haven’t picked up on using the thing. He points exactly how it works, pushing it down, then showing footage of the turn signal light on the car, blinking. 

What a time to be alive. Now if there was only some way to shoot this video to people as you see them in traffic. 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Warren Buffett Just Taught The President A Lesson About America’s Immigrants

America is already great by Andre Grant
Trump

Jon Stewart Points Out The Two Words Donald Trump Always Uses When He Lies

He lies a LOT by Tod Perry
Health

You Don’t Need To Be An Athlete To Think Of Exercising As Your Job

Hitting the gym could also bulk up your bank account by Brad Stulberg
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
$8 ticket gets you beer, wine, a copy of GOOD Magazine, a donation to @LosAngelesFwd and poetry from @GetLitPoet!… https://t.co/NMc2SJyWbZ
Snarky State Trooper Offers A PSA On A Cutting-Edge New Auto Feature...The Turn Signal
Recent
3 Things You’ll Likely Hear From The President Tonight 5 minutes ago Photo Of Kellyanne Conway Kneeling In Oval Office Takes On Bizarre Life Of Its Own 30 minutes ago Soccer Superstar’s Letter Comforted Referee After His Suicide Attempt about 1 hour ago Poppy Dadd’s Coming Out Tweet Is Shared Over 60,000 Times about 1 hour ago He Took His Girlfriend's 12-Year-Old Sister On A Mock Date To Demonstrate ‘Respectful’ Behavior about 1 hour ago Comedian Uses Her Personal Experience To Perfectly Show How We Take Choosing Our Own Restroom For Granted about 1 hour ago Snarky State Trooper Offers A PSA On A Cutting-Edge New Auto Feature...The Turn Signal about 2 hours ago Warren Buffett Just Taught The President A Lesson About America’s Immigrants about 2 hours ago Jon Stewart Points Out The Two Words Donald Trump Always Uses When He Lies about 2 hours ago You Don’t Need To Be An Athlete To Think Of Exercising As Your Job about 4 hours ago Let’s Treat Intolerance Like A Disease about 6 hours ago Hillary Clinton Took Aim At The President In 2 Short Tweets about 10 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers