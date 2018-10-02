  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
    by GOOD Staff
  2. 2 2
    YouTube star says she has a right to have sex while breastfeeding. The Internet disagrees.
    by May Wilkerson
  3. 3 3
    This Republican Senator’s incredible speech on bipartisan responsibility has already been viewed 10 million times.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  5. 5 5
    I have anxiety and these are the thoughts I have.
    by Leanne Carman
  6. 6 6
    This simple question revealed the biggest difference between how men and women perceive the world.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    If Bill and Melinda Gates had a magic wand and could fix any problem, here’s what they’d choose. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Twitter troll learns about the history of black cowboys the hard way.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

High school students in hot water after their racist prank went viral.

by Molly Mulshine

October 2, 2018 at 13:15
Copy Link

A bunch of teens played a racist prank at high school, and both their school and the internet are taking them to task.

Students at California’s Escondido High School dressed in shirts with letters on them. About 10 kids took it upon themselves to stand in line and pose for photos where racist and homophobic terms were spelled out clearly.

They posted the posts on Snapchat and Instagram, according to BuzzFeed. The pics have since gone viral.

The high school’s principal posted a statement to Facebook, saying “actions have been taken” against the perpetrators:

Dear Cougar Family,

As the principal of EHS, I want to thank you for sharing your concerns and suggestions following the situation that occurred last Thursday on our campus.

I want to assure you that actions have been taken and students are receiving consequences; however, specifics must remain confidential.

We believe the lessons to be learned need to, and can, far exceed a period of punishment.

Our school community, along with alumni, families, fellow schools and others are sharing in this pain.

Together, we have begun the process of educating all on the implications and power of one’s actions and decisions. This will be a continuing process and I will provide updates throughout the year.

Dr. Lepe-Ramirez

Facebook followers are urging the principal and the community at-large to make sure the students really understand why what they did was wrong.

The kids’ punishment ranged from school suspensions to being booted from extra-curriculars, BuzzFeed reports. One student expressed regret in an interview with the Free Hugs Project. “I am scared to go back to school but I am going to try and show people that’s not who I really am because that's for sure not who I want to be,” she said. “I want to show people that’s not right. I’ve learned from my mistakes.”

Recently on GOOD
Slideshow Lifestyle

9 astounding photos this mom took to keep herself calm while giving birth.

Birth is intense. It's also beautiful. by GOOD Staff
Culture

‘Captain America’ has some strong words for Kanye West after his ridiculous ‘abolish the 13th amendment’ tweet.

The 13th amendment abolished slavery. by Tod Perry
Slideshow Lifestyle

6 comics that highlight the tiny, important details in long-term relationships.

“​Their love knows no bounds (or personal space).” by GOOD Staff
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
High school students in hot water after their racist prank went viral.
Recent
High school students in hot water after their racist prank went viral. about 2 hours ago This simple question revealed the biggest difference between how men and women perceive the world. about 2 hours ago Disturbing editorial cartoon on Kavanaugh goes viral while generating mixed responses. about 4 hours ago A debate moderator got booed in Pennsylvania this week. Who is Alex Trebek? about 5 hours ago Missouri says nearly 1,300 registered sex offenders have gone missing. How did this happen? about 23 hours ago Twitter troll learns about the history of black cowboys the hard way. 1 day ago America just took an important step forward toward basic and sensible gun control laws. 1 day ago 9 astounding photos this mom took to keep herself calm while giving birth. 1 day ago ‘Captain America’ has some strong words for Kanye West after his ridiculous ‘abolish the 13th amendment’ tweet. 1 day ago 6 comics that highlight the tiny, important details in long-term relationships. 1 day ago If Bill and Melinda Gates had a magic wand and could fix any problem, here’s what they’d choose.  4 days ago Kavanaugh and Ford might both be telling the truth. And that says something profoundly troubling about our world. 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers