  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Understand Consent With The Help Of Stick Figures And A Cup Of Tea
    by Craig Carilli
  2. 2 2
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  3. 3 3
    Woman goes viral after sharing delivery guy's insanely creepy texts and company's terrible response.
    by Julianne Adams
  4. 4 4
    Racist trolls left nasty comments about Khloe Kardashian’s baby. The internet is closed.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  5. 5 5
    Serena Williams just exposed one of the most sexist double standards in all of sports.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  6. 6 6
    Paramedic Shares Awesome Facebook Post About Minimum Wage Increase
    by Craig Carilli
  7. 7 7
    What’s The Difference Between Depression And Just Being Sad? This Video Clarifies.
    by Mike Albo
  8. 8 8
    The Fiddlehead Is The World’s Most Magical Vegetable 
    by Maxwell Williams
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

There are 256 women nominated for the House and Senate in 2018 after historic wins.

by Eric Pfeiffer

September 17, 2018 at 13:30
Copy Link
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez on the 2018 campaign trail. (Flickr)

We’re still nearly two months away from the 2018 midterm elections and women have already made history.

With this year’s primary elections completed, women have officially won 256 primaries across the nation -- meaning they will be on the ballot in 234 U.S. House races and 22 U.S. Senate races.

However, CNN notes that many of the women that have been nominated are running in districts or states where the other party has the advantage, and a man, on the ballot.

For example, only 8 of the Republican women nominated to House seats are running in “solid Republican” districts and 63 women are running as Democrats in districts that are solidly for their party.

And not all of those candidates will be new women entering Congress for the first time if they win.

Still, it’s been a record shattering year for women all around: The Democrats are running 180 women for the House alone, surprassing their previous record of 120 during the “year of the women” in 1992.

Some people are calling this year’s candidates a “pink wave” but other women in office say it’s about so much more than that.

“This is not just a curiosity. It’s not an interesting number or statistic. It’s historic,” Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), who was first elected in ‘92, said in a recent interview. “This year a lot of unspoken but tough walls, I think, have come tumbling down.”


It’s not all roses. Women still have a long way to go toward equal representation.

CNN estimates that if all the women running in House districts where they are favored win their elections, there will be a total gain of 6 women in the House, for 90 total. That’s still less than one quarter of the 435 members of Congress elected every two years.

The percentages are slightly better in the U.S. Senate, where 23 women currently hold office. But considering the most recent U.S. Census numbers show that women make up just over 50 percent of the total population, that’s still a far cry from anything near gender equality.

Still, as this report from NPR shows, the general trend continues to move upward when it comes to women running for office, and winning, in America. The trend has been far stronger for women running as Democrats, but it shows that women are making progress, even if the rate and results can and should be stronger.

So, before you cast a ballot this November, remember to vote for who you think is the best candidate to represent the needs of your and your community. But when it comes to making our country a fairer place for everyone, you could do worse than voting for one of the record number of women running for office this year. After all, they’ve already made history.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Woman goes viral after sharing delivery guy's insanely creepy texts and company's terrible response.

It inspired more women to hsare their stories of being harassed by delivery guys. by Julianne Adams
Lifestyle

A woman freaked out over the 'lady parts' on the bears on her daughter's christening cake.

Do you thin she’s overreacting?  by Ashley Bez
Communities

Christian college rejects a Navy veteran six credits shy of graduation for being gay. 

The school doesn’t represent all Christians.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
There are 256 women nominated for the House and Senate in 2018 after historic wins.
Recent
The Weather Channel’s new graphics put you in the center of Hurricane Florence and it’s pretty terrifying. 3 days ago Panda doesn't realize she's had twins. This is amazing.  4 days ago Best friends achieve childhood dream of dressing up as one man to sneak into the movies. 4 days ago Boss's amazing response when employee calls in late for the first time in six years goes viral. 5 days ago Woman goes viral after sharing delivery guy's insanely creepy texts and company's terrible response. 5 days ago A woman freaked out over the 'lady parts' on the bears on her daughter's christening cake. 5 days ago Christian college rejects a Navy veteran six credits shy of graduation for being gay.  5 days ago Stephen Miller’s former rabbi berated him with fire and brimstone during his Rosh Hashanah address. 5 days ago 28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States 5 days ago Why Chaplin’s Speech from The Great Dictator Matters Today 6 days ago ​Read the incredibly moving diary entry a young woman wrote on September 11, 2001. 6 days ago Woman calls out restaurant that fired her for being pregnant in viral Facebook post. 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers