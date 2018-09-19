  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Serena Williams just exposed one of the most sexist double standards in all of sports.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2. 2 2
    Paramedic Shares Awesome Facebook Post About Minimum Wage Increase
    by Craig Carilli
  3. 3 3
    What’s The Difference Between Depression And Just Being Sad? This Video Clarifies.
    by Mike Albo
  4. 4 4
    Racist trolls left nasty comments about Khloe Kardashian’s baby. The internet is closed.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  5. 5 5
    2 young women were cruelly blamed for their own deaths. So a kind stranger spoke up for them.
    by GOOD Staff
  6. 6 6
    The obituary of legendary hoaxer Alan Abel is a wonderful gag 38-years in the making.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    The Fiddlehead Is The World’s Most Magical Vegetable 
    by Maxwell Williams
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Gay Teacher Fabulously Shuts Down Homophobic Mom Who Pulled Her Kids From His Class
    by Bijan Samareh
Communities

To the red-haired girl at the splash pad who asked about my daughter with down syndrome.

by The Mighty Michelle Odland

September 19, 2018 at 13:15
Copy Link
via The Mighty

I saw you with your frizzy red pigtails, freckled face and soaking wet yellow dress. I saw you watching my daughter. I saw you sitting near her, not too close, but close enough to watch her expression as she concentrated on watching the buckets fill with water and then pour down.

Most kids would be standing under that water. Mine likes to watch from a distance. I saw you smile at her. And then I saw you look up at me.

You walked to me, shivering in the air. And you smiled this beautiful, crooked smile with your front teeth missing. I smiled back. And you sat next to me and watched my daughter again.

Here is where I brace myself as a mom.

My daughter has Down syndrome. She’s nonverbal and may be on the autism spectrum.  She doesn’t know how to relate to other kids, sometimes doesn’t mind just watching others. Some kids watch it and ignore it. Some kids ask questions.

What is wrong with her?

Why doesn’t she talk?

Why is she mean? (if she pushes somebody too close to her out of the way)

Why is she yelling?

As her family we are used to these behaviors. The kids she has gone to school with for the past few years know her quirks. But new children are rarely accepting of a child with special needs. Especially when she’s 9 and doesn’t speak.

So I braced myself when you looked up to me.

“Is that your daughter?” you asked. 

I said yes. 

“What is her name?” 

And with that reply you got off the bench and went back to sit by her.

Photo by Aaron Hawkins/Flickr

“Hi!” you said brightly, plopping yourself on the cement right next to her. She looked at you, but instead of shrieking, she smiled back. You wrapped your arm around her and laughed as the water bucket poured down. She looked at your arm, and I stood up, expecting her to shriek and push you away. See, she generally doesn’t like being touched.

But my daughter like me sensed your beauty.

Instead of yelling “no!” she did something amazing. She leaned in and hugged you back. And laughed as well. And I sat down again. You were too far away for me to hear your conversation. But I saw you talking to my girl. And not caring if she didn’t reply back. I saw you both laugh. I saw her touch your red hair and smile.

When your mom called you, you walked over to me wrapped up in a beautiful handmade quilt. I smiled again, as I was still speechless. Instead of me thanking you, you thanked me as your teeth chattered. “Your daughter was so much fun to play with! Have a great day!” you chimed as you started to run to your mom.

I’m sorry I couldn’t say thank you at that moment. But, you see, I rarely see friends with my daughter.

You gave us the most beautiful gift that day. You gave us a day of making friends and laughing. For that I will always be grateful. And I hope I see your frizzy red pigtails again. This time I will make sure to thank you.

via The Mightly

This article originally appeared on our partner site The Mighty.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Homeless man speaks out after being mocked for shaving on a train. 

“I never thought it would go viral, people making fun of me.” by Tod Perry
Culture

The obituary of legendary hoaxer Alan Abel is a wonderful gag 38-years in the making.

People are joking about a 94-year-old man’s death. It’s exactly what he wanted. by Tod Perry
Culture

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Talks About His Struggle With Depression

He says it forced him to reevaluate his life. by Tasbeeh Herwees
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
To the red-haired girl at the splash pad who asked about my daughter with down syndrome.
Recent
To the red-haired girl at the splash pad who asked about my daughter with down syndrome. about 2 hours ago A French art school was caught Photoshopping their students black to appear more diverse.  about 4 hours ago What Americans say vs. what they mean. about 22 hours ago Pregnant woman hilariously shuts down man who refused to give up his seat for her. about 22 hours ago Guy puts ex-buddy on blast for sending racist, abusive messages to women on Tinder. about 22 hours ago Mom’s blistering rant on how men should be blamed for all unwanted pregnancies going crazy viral.  1 day ago Homeless man speaks out after being mocked for shaving on a train.  1 day ago The obituary of legendary hoaxer Alan Abel is a wonderful gag 38-years in the making. 1 day ago Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Talks About His Struggle With Depression 1 day ago 2 young women were cruelly blamed for their own deaths. So a kind stranger spoke up for them. 2 days ago 5 super moms who'll inspire you to kick ass today. 2 days ago There are 256 women nominated for the House and Senate in 2018 after historic wins. 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers