  1
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  2
    Atlanta Gym Under Fire For Its ‘No Cops’ Policy
    by Tod Perry
  3
    If You Want To Know What Life Is Like For Dishwashers, Ask Them 
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  4
    Bill Hader’s Scaramucci Impersonation Is Making Everyone Wish ‘SNL’ Wasn’t On Hiatus
    by Tod Perry
  5
    These Gentler Speed Bumps Rely On An Optical Illusion To Keep The Roads Safe
    by Penn Collins
  6
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7
    The Internet Has Fallen In Love With This Irresistible One-Armed Woman And Her Hilarious Tinder Profile 
    by Tod Perry
  8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9
    Five Steve Bannon Quotes That Should Disqualify Him As Trump’s Chief Strategist
    by Tod Perry
Refugee Rescue Team Offered To Help A Far-Right Anti-Immigration Ship In Distress

by Tod Perry

August 14, 2017 at 6:45
Copy Link
Image via Generation Identity/YouTube

Generation Identity is a German far-right group that works to prevent refugees from entering Europe by intercepting humanitarian ships in the Mediterranean Sea. The group claims that NGOs in the Mediterranean aren’t rescuing refugees, but are part of an illegal human trafficking ring. This group of sea Nazis patrols the waters in the C-Star, a boat the group purchased as part of the Defend Europe campaign. Early on the morning of Aug. 11, the C-Star ran into some trouble off the coast of Libya.

The C-Star had a mechanical failure and was unable to maneuver. It released a statement that read: “C-Star developed a minor technical problem during the night, in order to rectify before the vessel entered the SAR [search and rescue] zone and navigated closer to other vessels, the main engine was stopped.” After hearing the distress signal, the Italian coast guard summoned the closest ship to assist, and it just so happened to be the Sea-Eye, a humanitarian refugee rescue boat.

The Sea-Eye got in contact with the C-Star via radio, but the right-wing group refused the help. So the Sea-Eye turned around and continued its mission to help refugees in distress. Sea-Eye Chairman Michael Buschheuer believes that helping the C-Star is part of its humanitarian goal: “to help those who are in distress is the duty of everyone who is at sea — no matter their origins, skin color, religion, or views.”

Generation Identity, however, has denied the Sea-Eye ever offered its assistance, and Defend Europe backed its claim in a rather Trumpian tweet. 

Share image via Generation Identity/YouTube.

Sports

Little League World Series Player Has A Curious Pre-Game Ritual

Everyone’s got their superstitions, and this young slugger’s no exception.  by Penn Collins
Money

Move Over, Spas. ‘Anger Rooms’ Promise A Violent, But Safe, Way To Decompress

The promise goes: rent a room for an hour and work out your frustrations with a bat. by Penn Collins
The Planet

Smokey Bear Is Getting A Makeover — And A Snapchat Lens

Smokey’s social media game is on fire.  by Kate Ryan
