  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Server’s Facebook Post Tells The Scary Truth About The Restaurant Business
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    After 25 Years, Danish Man Finishes Incredible Walkable Map Of The Earth
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  5. 5 5
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Woman Calls Police On Democratic Campaign Workers For Being Against Trump’s Immigration Policies
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    10 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings
    by Sarah Cooper
  8. 8 8
    What If Gender Roles In Advertising Were Reversed?
    by Pete(r) Karinen
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Hilarious Girl Replaces Pictures Of Her Her Ex With Ryan Reynolds

by Tod Perry

August 15, 2018 at 13:05
Copy Link
Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Gabi Dunn went with her boyfriend to her senior prom, but the relationship didn’t make it very far into the summer.


So to help herself get over the breakup, she removed her boyfriend from her prom photos and replaced him with hunky “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds. She tweeted out the doctored photos and they quickly went viral, eventually earning 145,000 likes.

It even caught the attention of Reynolds and he tweeted back at Dunn saying, “We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next.”


A friend of Dunn’s, pretending to be her boyfriend, fired back at Reynolds, saying, “jokes on you now im not going to see deadpool 2, my 11$ is going to @KevinHart4real.”

Reynolds responded by liking @JeffBright20’s tweet.

Dunn’s funny Photoshop inspired others to do the same with their exes under #DontMessWithGabi.

Dunn appears to have moved on from her boyfriend by learning that she doesn’t need a man to be happy. Unless it’s Ryan Reynolds, and then she’d be very happy.

Share image by Gabi Dunn/Twitter

Recently on GOOD
Communities

11 Struggles That Only Left-Handed People Understand

Being left-handed can be hazardous to your health but it’s great if you’re running for president. by Tod Perry
Communities

Veteran Has A Stern Response To Neighbor Who Demanded He Take Down His American Flag

The neighbor called the flag a “symbol of hate.” by Tod Perry
Sports

Week One Of The NFL Preseason Brings Player Protests And Outrage From The President

Two players from the Miami Dolphins kneeled during the national anthem by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Hilarious Girl Replaces Pictures Of Her Her Ex With Ryan Reynolds
Recent
13 Old-Timey Words We Should Bring Back And Two We Shouldn’t 2 days ago Woman Shares Texts Showing The Difference Between A Healthy And Controlling Relationship 2 days ago 11 Struggles That Only Left-Handed People Understand 2 days ago Veteran Has A Stern Response To Neighbor Who Demanded He Take Down His American Flag 2 days ago Week One Of The NFL Preseason Brings Player Protests And Outrage From The President 5 days ago Cardiff Man Helps Homeless Women After They Were Refused Water At McDonald’s 5 days ago Katie Couric Calls Attention To Snapchat Dysmorphia By Posting A Filter and Makeup-Free Selfie 6 days ago 9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women 6 days ago Walmart Salon Refuses To Serve Shaking Woman. Then This Beautiful Stranger Saved The Day. 7 days ago Ruby Rose Cast As The First Openly-Gay Superhero To Headline A TV Series 7 days ago Gay Teacher Fabulously Shuts Down Homophobic Mom Who Pulled Her Kids From His Class 8 days ago WWE Legend Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Pays Tribute To His Deceased Son In The Ring 8 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers