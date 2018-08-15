Gabi Dunn went with her boyfriend to her senior prom, but the relationship didn’t make it very far into the summer.

Strong women start as broken girls — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) June 20, 2017



So to help herself get over the breakup, she removed her boyfriend from her prom photos and replaced him with hunky “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds. She tweeted out the doctored photos and they quickly went viral, eventually earning 145,000 likes.

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

It even caught the attention of Reynolds and he tweeted back at Dunn saying, “We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next.”

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017



A friend of Dunn’s, pretending to be her boyfriend, fired back at Reynolds, saying, “jokes on you now im not going to see deadpool 2, my 11$ is going to @KevinHart4real.”

jokes on you now im not going to see deadpool 2, my 11$ is going to @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/CcMILHA32J — Jeff Bright (@JeffBright20) July 6, 2017

Reynolds responded by liking @JeffBright20’s tweet.

Dunn’s funny Photoshop inspired others to do the same with their exes under #DontMessWithGabi. @VancityReynolds @blakelively Sorry Ryan, I did like the opposite of what that girl did... #DontMessWithGabi pic.twitter.com/FTOci67t69 — Ryan Russo (@ryanmrusso3) July 6, 2017

My brother did this when I got divorced... My wedding photos look so much better with @JaredLeto in them #dontmesswithgabi pic.twitter.com/h7XtYaiXCa — Katy Earley (@ModernMummyUK) July 7, 2017

Dunn appears to have moved on from her boyfriend by learning that she doesn’t need a man to be happy. Unless it’s Ryan Reynolds, and then she’d be very happy.

I have found happiness in myself because I don't feel the need to find it in a man — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

Share image by Gabi Dunn/Twitter