  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Research Shows That People Who Use Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster
    by Andre Grant
  3. 3 3
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Republican Politician Gropes Staffer Saying ‘I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct’
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Lady Liberty Coin Will Feature The Face Of A Black Woman For First Time
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Political Science Professor Calls Out The Republicans Lack Of Courage In The Face Of Trump
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Two Computers Just Had The Most Bizarre Conversation
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Summer Zervos Files Defamation Suit Against President-Elect Donald Trump 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Here's What Happened When Sweden Tried To Implement A 6-Hour Workday
    by Penn Collins
Communities

Watch Rick Perry’s Confirmation Hearing Live 

by Stacey Leasca

January 19, 2017 at 9:40
Copy Link

On Thursday, former Texas Governor Rick Perry will face the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources for his confirmation hearing. The committee is not expected to go easy on the man who once said the entire agency could be eliminated

Even still, Perry has his supporters, including President-elect Donald J. Trump, who nominated him to lead the agency. Perry's former chief of staff Deirdre Delisi told NPR, "That one moment in time doesn't negate the fact that he was a successful governor who led a dynamic state.” Delisi added that Perry’s lack of scientific knowledge will not hinder his ability to lead the agency. Instead, she asserts, he will hire people to understand science for him, saying, "His leadership style is to hire the best people and have them around him. And listen to all points of view and take them in before he makes a decision.”

Watch Perry answer the tough questions live in the video below. 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

5

  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
  • Solange
  • DAWN
  • The Tank
Recently on GOOD
Sports

This Wild Acrobatic Activity Is Now Officially Considered A Sport

But hold on, some municipalities still consider the sport to be a criminal activity by Oli Mould
Lifestyle

No Plunger? No Problem. Here’s How You Unclog A Toilet Without One

Don't worry – this can all be done with stuff located in the bathroom.  by Penn Collins
Infographic The Planet

Get To Know Scott Pruitt, The Climate Denier Trump Wants To Lead The EPA

“Scott Pruitt would have EPA stand for Every Polluter’s Ally” by Ben Jervey
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Women's blood pressure could determine the sex of their babies. https://t.co/fZZtV7WhFL https://t.co/mk22v5YVsf
Watch Rick Perry’s Confirmation Hearing Live 
Recent
Watch Rick Perry’s Confirmation Hearing Live  about 1 hour ago See This Baseball Legend’s Genuinely Emotional Reaction The Moment He Finds Out He Made The Hall Of Fame about 14 hours ago A Mother’s Blood Pressure Could Be Tied To The Baby’s Gender, According To A New Study about 19 hours ago The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster about 20 hours ago There's A Big Gay Dance Party Planned At Mike Pence’s House, And Everyone’s Invited about 20 hours ago Heartbreaking PSA Shows What A Muslim Registry Would Really Look Like about 21 hours ago A 13-Year-Old Girl Has Invented A Bandage That Will Help Wounds Heal Faster about 23 hours ago This Wild Acrobatic Activity Is Now Officially Considered A Sport about 24 hours ago No Plunger? No Problem. Here’s How You Unclog A Toilet Without One about 24 hours ago Get To Know Scott Pruitt, The Climate Denier Trump Wants To Lead The EPA 1 day ago Random Act Of Sport: Restaurant Employees Turn Utensils Into Weapons In Foiling Robber 2 days ago GOOD Talks With Fake-Trump-Book Prankster Scott Rogowsky  2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers