Watch Rick Perry’s Confirmation Hearing Live 

On Thursday, former Texas Governor Rick Perry will face the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources for his confirmation hearing. The committee is not expected to go easy on the man who once said the entire agency could be eliminated.

Even still, Perry has his supporters, including President-elect Donald J. Trump, who nominated him to lead the agency. Perry's former chief of staff Deirdre Delisi told NPR, "That one moment in time doesn't negate the fact that he was a successful governor who led a dynamic state.” Delisi added that Perry’s lack of scientific knowledge will not hinder his ability to lead the agency. Instead, she asserts, he will hire people to understand science for him, saying, "His leadership style is to hire the best people and have them around him. And listen to all points of view and take them in before he makes a decision.”

