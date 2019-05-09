  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    The New York Times found Trump’s tax information. He lost more money than almost any individual American.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  4. 4 4
    Alabama just tried banning abortion for victims of rape and incest without even holding a vote.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    An unmarried teacher respected her Catholic school’s beliefs. They responded by firing her for getting pregnant.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This NYPD officer is going viral after refusing to use lethal force as he fights off attackers.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    An experiment for people who don't understand depression.
    by John Anson
  9. 9 9
    Hero YouTuber Gains Unprecedented Access to Scam Call Center and Protects Their Potential Victims.
    by Gabriel Reilich
Innovation

Never kill your houseplants again: This robot planter chases the sun and demands to be watered.

by Tod Perry

May 9, 2019 at 14:35
Copy Link

This one adorable robot that looks like it could get a standalone “Star Wars” film. Chinese roboticist and entrepreneur Sun Tianqi has created a six-legged spider-like robot whose sole mission in life is to care for a plant.

The robot finds sunshine when the planet needs it and relaxes in the shade when it’s had enough.

It even does a bratty little dance when it needs water.

via Sun Tianqi

Tianqi was inspired to create the robo-plant hybrid after seeing a sunflower dying because it was planted in a shady area. So he decided to create a robot that would give plants the ability to move around and, in some respects, have more self-directed choices.

The inventor believes that plants are “eternally, inexplicably passive” and have “the fewest degrees of freedom among all the creatures in nature.” So Tianqui has created a robot that can interpret the plant’s desires (sunshine, water) and carries them out. 

This is all fine and cute until the robo-plants decide to give humans their rightful comeuppance for all the destruction they’ve done to their environment. 

 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

The New York Times found Trump’s tax information. He lost more money than almost any individual American.

An absolutely devastating revelation for Trump and his supporters. by Eric Pfeiffer
Communities

Georgia passed an abortion bill so extreme it may lead to a national ban. 

This is not ok. by Tod Perry
Culture

Hero YouTuber Gains Unprecedented Access to Scam Call Center and Protects Their Potential Victims.

Some heroes don’t wear capes. by Gabriel Reilich
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Never kill your houseplants again: This robot planter chases the sun and demands to be watered.
Recent
The entire city of Amsterdam says it will produce zero emissions by phasing out diesel and gas vehicles. 15 minutes ago Never kill your houseplants again: This robot planter chases the sun and demands to be watered. about 1 hour ago Alabama just tried banning abortion for victims of rape and incest without even holding a vote. about 2 hours ago Female gamer gets perfect revenge on sexist troll by telling his mommy on him.  about 3 hours ago Angry customer leaves escape room 1-star review, owner replies with 'electrifying' response. about 6 hours ago Actual Nazis, carrying actual nazi flags, interrupt Holocaust Memorial Event – and no one is talking about it. about 22 hours ago Instead of graduating just three days from now, Kendrick Castillo died saving his fellow classmates in Colorado. 1 day ago The New York Times found Trump’s tax information. He lost more money than almost any individual American. 2 days ago Georgia passed an abortion bill so extreme it may lead to a national ban.  2 days ago Hero YouTuber Gains Unprecedented Access to Scam Call Center and Protects Their Potential Victims. 2 days ago Please read this before you post another RIP on social media. 2 days ago No more styrofoam: Igloo is releasing a $10 biodegradable cooler. 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers