When Donald Trump’s former attorney and “fixer*” Michael Cohen plead guilty late November to lying to Congress about a Trump Organization plan to build a skyscraper in Moscow, Robert Mueller’s investigation got within striking distance of the president.

Cohen’s admission showed that Trump’s business associates were actively working with the Kremlin after he had accepted the Republican nomination for president in 2016.

Cohen’s admission was a significant development for multiple reasons:

— It established links between Donald Trump’s business interests in Russia and his troubling pro-Kremlin conduct in office.

— It suggests that Russia has leverage over Trump.

— It provided a possible reason as to why Trump’s team watered down the Republican Party’s official position on U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

— It showed the Trump’s family members are now a potential target of the Mueller investigation.

At a minimum, the facts of the case show that, as a candidate, Trump had a major conflict of interest between his business dealings and potential responsibilities as president. However, his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, seems to be more bothered by the special prosecutor’s timing than his client’s possible treasonous ties.

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

In his tweet, Giuliani had a small typo, that someone on the Internet realized was a great way to troll Trump and his lawyer. The former New York mayor forgot to enter a space between “G-20.” and “In” which some brilliant soul realized created a potential hyperlink: g-20.in

So someone purchased the URL and used it to send a message:

“Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country.”

Rudy Giuliani accidentally tweeted a link, and someone apparently bought it. So when you click the link you see this: pic.twitter.com/kx9PEgooEK — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) December 3, 2018

Strangely, Giuliani has yet to delete his embarrassing tweet.

The brilliant tweet hacking caused quite a stir on Twitter.

The amazing part is that it is still up after three days. — Tim Giles (@TimGiles01) December 4, 2018

That link contains the most truthful thing on the internet. — Bettie (@BettieLugosi) December 4, 2018 *By the way … only people who are up to no good need a “fixer.”

Share image via Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images.