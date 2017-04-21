  • Trending
Design

This Incredible Sand And Gold Painting Technique Is As Impressive As The Artist’s Finished Product

by Penn Collins

April 21, 2017
Copy Link

When German artist Tim Bengel was looking to make an impression in the art world, he figured the best way to do that would be to abstain from conventional techniques in the name of something … different. 

And after months of adopting new styles and tricks, it’s safe to say that he’s found an approach to art that allows him to stand alone. 

His medium is little more than a spray adhesive, sands (both black and white), and flakes of gold leaf. After painstakingly drawing the likeness on a canvas over a matter of weeks, Bengel applies his media to the surface

Finally, when it’s time for the big reveal, he shakes off any sand that’s not attached, and he’s left with not just a great act of showmanship, but a striking work of art as well. 

With sand obscuring his work until the big moment, not even Bengel himself knows how the piece is going to turn out. While other artists revise their work so that it looks just they way they want, this artist is beholden to what’s shown after the sand falls. 

Fortunately, as you’ll see in the video, he’s blessed with an uncanny intuition to ensure that the big moment doesn’t fail to impress in terms of both detail and scope. 

