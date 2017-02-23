  • Trending
The Planet

Almost 10,000 Emails From Scott Pruitt Just Went Public. Here Are The Most Unnerving

by Emma Foehringer Merchant

February 23, 2017 at 16:00
Photo of Scott Pruitt by Gage Skidmore via Flickr Creative Commons.

This article originally appeared on Grist.

Scott Pruitt, new Environmental Protection Agency administrator, had cozy ties with energy companies while serving as Oklahoma’s attorney general, as The New York Times reported in 2014 and again this week. The Center for Media and Democracy just got ahold of thousands of emails from Pruitt’s time as attorney general. A few choice tidbits:

Pruitt’s office asked a vice President at Devon Energy, a big oil and gas company, how it should comment on an EPA report on methane emissions:

“I thought we should insert a sentence or two regarding the recent EPA report … Any suggestions?” wrote Clayton Eubanks from the attorney general’s office.

Pruitt’s chief of staff asked for a personal favor from another Devon vice president:

“My boys are out of school and my father is in town from NC so we are playing tourist in OKC today. One of the things the boys wanted to do was to go to the top of the Devon tower. I know it’s shocking—but I’ve actually never been in the tower … ;)” wrote Melissa McLawhorn Houston.

And that same Devon vice president invited Pruitt’s chief of staff out for lunch at a swanky restaurant:

“Reservations are set for 11:45 at Cheevers,” Devon’s Allen Wright wrote to Houston.

If you’re looking forward to another email saga that just won’t end, you’re in luck. The Center for Media and Democracy expects to make another dump on February 27.

