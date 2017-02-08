  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
     A 10-Year-Old Developed A Remarkably Complex Device To Keep Babies From Dying In Hot Cars
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Renters Are Fighting Back Against Their Landlords Through #VentYourRent
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    How Trump Gets Away With Deleting Tweets
    by Shontavia Johnson
  5. 5 5
    President Trump Is Already Facing More Than 50 Lawsuits
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    How The World’s Political Cartoonists See Trump
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    Twitter Account Collects Messages From Regretful Trump Voters
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Research Finds Spanking To Be Ineffective And Abusive
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Observant Flight Attendant Rescues Teen Sex Slave
    by Tod Perry
Communities

The Senate Tried To Shut Down Elizabeth Warren. So She Took To Facebook Live Instead

by Kate Ryan

February 8, 2017 at 10:40
Copy Link
Image via Getty

On the same day Senate Republicans voted to appoint the supremely unqualified Betsy DeVos as Trump’s education secretary—in defiance of the thousands of constituents who voiced opposition—they also voted to formally silence Elizabeth Warren. Senator Warren had been reading Coretta Scott King’s 1986 letter condemning Jeff Sessions’s disgraceful civil rights record when majority leader Mitch McConnell objected, igniting an unprecedented standoff on the Senate floor.

“The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama, as warned by the chair,” said McConnell in reference to King’s letter, which outlined tactics Sessions used to intimidate black voters as a U.S. attorney. Invoking Rule XIX, which essentially enforces politeness on the Senate floor, McConnell called on other GOP senators to back him up in silencing Warren. In response, Warren said she was “surprised that the words of Coretta Scott King are not suitable for debate in the United States Senate.” Despite her plea to continue reading the letter, senators voted along party lines (49 to 43) to force Warren to take her seat.

So, just to reiterate, Republican Senators refused to allow their Democratic colleague to read the very relevant words of a legendary civil rights activist. As expected, Senator Warren’s supporters and fellow Democrats would not be dismissed without a fight. Right away, Democrats took to social media, using the hashtag “#LetLizSpeak” to pressure Republicans into rethinking their stance.

A few hours after being dismissed, Warren continued reading King’s letter on Facebook Live, generating more than 7 million views (and counting) in the process. Clearly, McConnell’s plan to silence Warren backfired spectacularly, as her reading would never have reached such an enormous audience had she been allowed to continue on the Senate floor. McConnell also gifted her supporters a perfect rallying cry, saying of Senator Warren, “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

To hear her read Coretta Scott King’s timely words and add to the growing numbers who support her, check out the Facebook video below:

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Design

How The World’s Political Cartoonists See Trump

Even Russia is in on the game by Leo Shvedsky
Sports

Iran Reverses Decision, Will Allow Visas To Incoming U.S. Wrestlers For 2017 Freestyle World Cup

They attribute the policy change to the judge’s temporary block on Trump’s executive order by Penn Collins
Sports

Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This Epic Girls Skateboarding Video

“They are in a hurry, speeding time up, pulling their generation along” by Jason Buhrmester
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
How the world's political cartoonists see Trump. https://t.co/CxGkZgHDvZ https://t.co/5kAkzDkUko
The Senate Tried To Shut Down Elizabeth Warren. So She Took To Facebook Live Instead
Recent
Inside The Statue Of Liberty’s Radical Feminist, Pro-Refugee Roots 33 minutes ago The Senate Tried To Shut Down Elizabeth Warren. So She Took To Facebook Live Instead about 1 hour ago Study Reveals The Surprising Benefits Of Eating Ice Cream For Breakfast about 1 hour ago Here’s What Would Happen To America If Californians Lost Federal Funding about 2 hours ago Teacher Challenges The President To Come Meet Her Refugee Students about 19 hours ago An ‘Elite’ Bean Could Change The Way Famished Regions Feed Themselves about 20 hours ago Super Honest Car Ad Goes Viral  about 20 hours ago How The World’s Political Cartoonists See Trump about 20 hours ago Iran Reverses Decision, Will Allow Visas To Incoming U.S. Wrestlers For 2017 Freestyle World Cup about 21 hours ago Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This Epic Girls Skateboarding Video about 22 hours ago This Is Why The Sound Of People Eating Loudly Can Make You So Damn Angry about 22 hours ago Everything You Need to Know About Cooking with Blood about 23 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers