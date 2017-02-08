The Senate Tried To Shut Down Elizabeth Warren. So She Took To Facebook Live Instead

Survey
Recently on GOOD
Inside The Statue Of Liberty’s Radical Feminist, Pro-Refugee Roots America may have rejected a woman to lead the nation, but Lady Liberty’s steadfast arm still leads the way The first glimpse exiles had of the United States was street art of a mighty woman—a Muslim peasant in Greco-Roman dress. A fellow immigrant
Study Reveals The Surprising Benefits Of Eating Ice Cream For Breakfast The research comes from Japan
Here’s What Would Happen To America If Californians Lost Federal Funding The benefits of protecting America’s most vulnerable will far outweigh the risks of doing nothing at all
Teacher Challenges The President To Come Meet Her Refugee Students “I would love for you to meet these children you are keeping out”
An ‘Elite’ Bean Could Change The Way Famished Regions Feed Themselves The bean, one of the most drought- and heat-resistant crops in existence, raises hopes for eradicating hunger.
Super Honest Car Ad Goes Viral “This car will last you at least ALL SPRING ‘17.”
Live Well. Do Good.
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.