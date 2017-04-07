Recently on GOOD
Watch This Adorable Grandpa Melt When He Sees His Grandson Score His First NHL Goal The whole family had sacrificed to develop the player into an NHL talent
The $1 Million “Nobel Prize” For Social Entrepreneurs Now Dedicated To Refugees Here are the 5 best ideas
This Female Muslim Rapper Refuses To Be Your Exotic Vacation Her viral hit ‘Hijabi’ is an anthem for personal freedom and solidarity
Hillary Clinton Reveals Her Favorite Internet Meme She’s out of the woods and on the internet
The Washington Post Just Became The First Major Newspaper With Women Covering Every Sports Beat “It happened that way by chance, more than anything else”
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.