Culture

Guy’s sexist list explaining how to be a ‘beautiful woman’ blows up in his face.

by Bronwyn Isaac

March 13, 2019 at 18:45
Copy Link
via Shutterstock

Every day presents a fresh opportunity for a man online to tell all women how he feels about them. Today’s culprit is none other than Alexander J.A. Cortes, the speaker and writer who boasts the ability to “optimize your life.”

In case you’re not familiar with his work, he once went viral for mansplaining why women shouldn’t dye their hair, and now he’s back with a fresh axe to grind.

In Cortes’ latest piece of performance art (which is unfortunately just his real personality), he unironically laid out a bonkers explainer list on “How to be a Beautiful Woman.

This is truly the apex of flaming trash no one asked for, and yet, here we are swimming in this overheated dumpster.

Before the backlash poured out in its full and vivacious glory, Cortes followed his ambitious list up with disclaimers stating that any women who disagree with it are “undersexed” and angry.

He even posted a selfie to really get women lusting over his infinite knowledge of desirability.

He even laid out his exhausting, cliché, and heteronormative expectations of women as indicators of their “wife value,” which is a fictional currency men in the Red Pill community created to devalue women that scare them.

His fat-shaming and bonkers beauty expectations would suggest he views himself as a sort of modern-day Gaston, traipsing about the village with an impossible neck, waiting for his Belle.

After doubling down on his cartoonish brand of misogyny, Cortes dedicated another selfie to all the women that want to “hate fuck” him.

Unsurprisingly, his unbelievable existence and wildly outdated views on women and relationships ushered in a proper dragging.

People truly cannot believe he’s real, but if you dive into his social media, he seems to be genuinely drinking the Kool-Aid.

He brought all of this on himself.

His tweet inspired a few response lists with suggestions for men.

Honestly, it’s mildly terrifying and deeply depressing that Cortes actually walks around the world with these alien ideas about women. However, in the very least, he has given the internet so many jokes in the process.

Share image by ​J.A. Cortes / Twitter.

