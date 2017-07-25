Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    20 Attorneys General Fight Betsy DeVos’s Attempt To Restrict Campus Sexual Assault Protections
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Teenage Girls Staged A Gorgeous Quinceañera Event To Fight For Sanctuary Cities
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  4. 4 4
    Women Had Their Biggest Showing Ever At This Year’s Comic-Con
    by Rebekah Sager
  5. 5 5
    Mark Zuckerberg Stands Up To President Donald Trump 
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  6. 6 6
    After A ‘Malicious’ Segment, The New York Times Wants A Public Apology From Fox News
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    The Skin-Bleaching Industry Is Laughing At Sammy Sosa's Face All The Way To The Bank
    by Liz Dwyer
  8. 8 8
    Lost Paperwork Could Lead To Billions In Student Loans Being Wiped Off The Books
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Mom Has Beautiful Photo Series Taken Of Newborn Twin She Knew Didn't Have Much Time Left
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Culture

Circa Survive Guitarist Walks Off Stage To Confront A Man Apparently Sexually Harassing A Woman In The Audience

by Tod Perry

July 25, 2017 at 11:25
Copy Link
Photo (cropped) by Jason Cox/Flickr.

Rock musicians have a long history of jumping into the crowd. Guns N’ Roses singer, Axl Rose, was once so infuriated with a fan illegally taking pictures that he asked security to handle the situation. When security failed to act, Rose took care of business himself by jumping into the crowd and stealing the camera from the man, assaulting audience members and security guards in the process.

Over the weekend, Circa Survive guitarist Brendan Ekstrom walked off stage and into the crowd for a completely different reason: to protect a female fan from apparent sexual harassment. 

Circa Survive was co-headlining a show with AFI at St. Louis’ The Pageant theater Friday night when he noticed an uncomfortable interaction between audience members. “For almost a whole song I watched a guy stand a row behind a girl flirting and then trying to kiss her,” Ekstrom wrote on Twitter. “It was hard to tell what was really happening.”

After the woman pushed the man away, Ekstrom thought something needed to happen, so he walked off the stage and confronted the man. 

Due to the fog of rage, Ekstrom doesn’t remember what he said to the man, but security soon took over, and the guitarist returned to the stage. Ekstrom’s decision to confront what looked like sexual harassment head-on is commendable at a time when misogyny is still so prevalent in popular music.

Ekstrom believes the situation struck a nerve because he has a daughter. “I’m almost forty and flirting doesn’t look like that,” he wrote. “Maybe It’s that I have a daughter or that I’m older.”

Here’s how Ekstrom told his side of the story the day after the incident. 


Here’s Circa Survive’s new single, “Lustration.”

Share image (cropped) by Jason Cox/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Trump

Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Merchandise Is Sold Using A Canadian E-commerce Company

Oops. by Tod Perry
Communities

Is The New Democratic Slogan The Next MAGA?

No word yet on whether there’ll be a baseball hat. by Kate Ryan
Sports

Athletes And Ballparks Weigh In On The ‘Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich’ Controversy

Players and even ballparks are tossing in their two cents. by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Circa Survive Guitarist Walks Off Stage To Confront A Man Apparently Sexually Harassing A Woman In The Audience
Recent
Frequency of Hard Fouls on Jeremy Lin Raise Suspicion of Racial Bias Among NBA Officials 5 days ago Taiwanese Model Speaks Out About the Meme That Ruined Her Life 5 days ago Teenage Girls Staged A Gorgeous Quinceañera Event To Fight For Sanctuary Cities 5 days ago Lost Paperwork Could Lead To Billions In Student Loans Being Wiped Off The Books 5 days ago President Trump’s Confusing Statements About The Cost Of Health Care 5 days ago Ksenija Pavlovic Defies White House Media Blackout By Live-Streaming Press Briefing 5 days ago Female Track Star Crushes Man Who Challenged Her To A Race 5 days ago A New HBO Show Will Imagine The Confederacy Survived — And People Are Furious  5 days ago Son In Wheelchair Completes Tough Mudder Challenge With Dad’s Help 5 days ago How O.J. Simpson Will Profit From His Parole 5 days ago Body Camera Footage Captures A Baltimore Officer Allegedly Planting Drugs 6 days ago Neil DeGrasse Tyson Blames The U.S. Education System For The Flat-Earth Movement 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers