Recently on GOOD
Half Of High School Students Are Seriously Stressed Out. These 6 Tips Can Help Them Cope Learning how to handle anxiety in the teen years can make it easier to deal with challenges as an adult.
The Now-Infamous ‘Sobbing White Supremacist’ Has Been Banned By OkCupid “We make a lot of [decisions] every day that are tough. Banning Christopher Cantwell was not one of them.”
Secret Service Needs A $60 Million Budget Increase Because Of Trump's Big, Vacationing Family Without a budget increase, agents won’t get paid.
A Seattle Mariner Explains How Baseball Helped Him Save His Hometown “I didn’t know anything about how powerful baseball was.”
J.K. Rowling Roasts Trump For His Latest ‘Unbelievable’ Achievement After a disastrous week, Trump managed to bring two rival nations together in agreement. Sort of.
SNL’s ‘Neil DeGrasse Tyson’ Will Celebrate The Eclipse In A Most Unusual Way Residents of Clayton, Georgia might want to shield their eyes for more reasons than one.
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.