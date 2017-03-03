Six Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True

It’s getting harder and harder to separate truth from fiction in the age of fake news. But conspiracy theories and propaganda are as old as society itself. Perhaps most disturbing of all is the growing wealth of scientific evidence suggesting that we’re subconsciously influenced even by news we know to be fake.

How many disproven JFK assassination theories are floating around in your brain thanks to Oliver Stone? Do you sometimes wonder if anyone has ever really landed on the moon? And do you think just maybe it’s possible that Adolf Hitler actually survived World War II and lived out his days in Brazil? If so, you’re not alone.

And that’s to say nothing of more modern conspiracy theories driven by the wild west of social media making unfounded claims about everything from diets to money to the state of reality itself.

But sometimes the wildest conspiracies are true. Like these 6 seemingly insane conspiracy theories that are 100 percent real:

Gaydar

Who doesn’t love Canada? Well, 1960’s Canada wasn’t quite the squishy utopia it seems to be today. The Canadian government hired Carleton University professor Frank Robert Wake to create something it casually called the “Fruit Machine” which they believed could detect homosexuals. It wasn’t part of some benign effort to understand human sexuality No, it was part of a sick bit of McCarthyism with the stated goal of getting all LGBT individuals out of the country’s government. More than 400 people lost their jobs, and more than 9,000 were kept on a file of “suspects” after being hooked up to the machine, which measured how much their pupils dilated after being forced to look at same-sex erotic imagery.

MKULTRA

Back in the 1950’s the CIA secretly dosed individuals with LSD in order to test the potential effects of mind control. Although the practice reportedly continued for two decades, it was launched before the drug control of the 1960’s made LSD into a popular counter-culture substance. And while being given some free acid might sound like a great time, or at least the plot to a bad hipster action movie, dozens of people were reportedly left with permanent disabilities after secretly being subjected to massive amounts of LSD, other drugs, and electroshock therapy after seeking treatment for “minor psychiatric complaints.”

The Gulf Of Tonkin Incident

On August 2, 1964, the U.S.S. Maddox opened fire on what it later claimed were several North Vietnamese targets. The skirmish deepened America’s involvement in the Vietnam War, leading to the death of thousands of U.S. soldiers and many more Vietnamese, including hundreds of thousands of innocent citizens. Except it turned out the “targets” the Maddox fired on didn’t exist. It’s still debated today whether the incident was an intentional fabrication. But one thing is certain: President Johnson’s original claim that the Vietnamese fired first has been proven patently false. Even former Defense Secretary Robert McNamera admitted as much in an interview before his death. After all, it’s kind of hard to start a fight when you’re not even there.

A Secretive, Cult-Like Group Of World Elites

A secretive organization of people that control the world? Well, it turns out it does exist and many of its members are powerful world leaders and titans of industry. The real action happens at Bohemian Grove, which appears to primarily exist as a place for what The Washington Post calls, “where the rich and powerful go to misbehave” in a number of frat boy activities like drinking and … worshipping giant owls? Or, to hear it from the group themselves: where members, “share a passion for the outdoors, music, and theater.” Owners of the land host a two-week retreat in California each year for some of the wealthiest and most influential Americans Past attendees include former Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, both of whom attended before entering the White House. Oh, and it’s where the idea for the atomic bomb was first sketched out.

The CIA Funded The Dali Lama

Who doesn’t love the Dali Lama? I mean, other than the Chinese government. Even the CIA can’t get enough of his holiness and his band of Tibetan resistance fighters. That’s because during the 1960’s, the CIA allegedly funneled millions of dollars to the Tibetan Resistance, including what some claim was a six-figure annual “salary” that went directly to the Dali Lama himself. This wasn’t some remnant from the agency’s flirtation with LSD. Rather, it was a pretty obvious attempt to undermine the Chinese government, something the Chinese have complained about for decades. In declassified State Department memos, the organization says: "The purpose of the program . . . is to keep the political concept of an autonomous Tibet alive within Tibet and among foreign nations, principally India, and to build a capability for resistance against possible political developments inside Communist China.”

The Conspiracy To Kill Lincoln

This one could either be reassuring or even more disturbing than the accepted truth, depending on your point of view. The most commonly help version of events is that actor John Wilkes Booth acted alone when he assassinated President Lincoln inside Ford’s Theater. But it turns out Booth collaborated with no less than 9 other co-conspirators, including Mary Surratt, the first woman executed by the U.S. government. First, there was David Harold, who helped Booth escape after leavingFord’s Theater. Then, there was George Azterodt, who unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate Vice President Andrew Johnson. Even though Johnson never actually attempted the act, he was nonetheless executed for plotting against the president. Meanwhile, co-conspirator Lewis Powell did attempt to assassinate Secretary of State William Seward, severely injuring him. If you ever want to learn the full story of Booth’s traitorous act and the desperate attempt to capture him, you can’t do better than James L. Swanson’s “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase For Lincoln’s Killer.”