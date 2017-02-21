  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    8th Grader, Reduced To Tears When Told She Was ‘Obese’, Schools Her Teacher On The Concept Of BMI
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Sean Hannity’s ‘Question Of The Day’ Backfires Spectacularly
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Twitter Reacts To Trump’s ‘Drugs Are Becoming Cheaper Than Candy Bars’ Statement 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Here’s What Really Happened In Sweden Last Night
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  5. 5 5
    The Rate Of Child Marriages In America Is Alarming
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    This Simple Puzzle Stumped A Man For 10 Years Before He Solved It...With A Little Help
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    What It’s Really Like To Live With Schizophrenia
    by Allie Burke
  8. 8 8
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Milo Yiannopoulos Just Saw His Career As Alt Right “Celebrity” Implode
    by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

The Teen Creator Of The Term ‘Fleek’ Sets A GoFundMe To Garner Money And Recognition

by Penn Collins

February 21, 2017 at 13:15
Copy Link

How much would you pay to keep the phrase “on fleek” in your lexicon? While many would surely donate money to erase its existence altogether, the personality behind the phrase “eyebrows on fleek,” Peaches Monroee, is looking to generate some cash from her contribution to pop-culture slang. 

The Chicago-born internet personality, born Kayla Newman, feels she’s been denied recognition, both conventional and financial, for the slang phrase, despite its ubiquity, mores o online than in the real world. So, she did what people do these days – she’s launched a GoFundMe to get paid

She writes on her crowdsourcing page, "Everyone has used the phrase/word but I haven't received any money behind it or recognition. But for the most I want to start a cosmetic line and hair line; But I don't have any money to do so. Maybe this can help me with my wishes and dreams." 

So far, the project’s stated goal is to launch a cosmetics line, but Lewis has also just enrolled in college to become a nurse, so it’s unclear if proceeds would go to subsidizing her studies as well. 

The way Kayla sees it, she’s simply entitled to cash for creating a phrase that’s been widely used since this (kinda profane) video became a Vine sensation: 

How much is she asking for? In recognition of a 13-second video comprised of simply, "We in dis bitch, finna get crunk, eyebrows on fleek, dafuq,” Peaches/Kayla has set a crowdsourcing goal of $100,000. 

She also writes on the project’s page, "I'm taking up Nursing...but I also want to make sure I getting the recognition and money I deserve," she wrote. 

Before you scoff too hard, you should probably know that she’s raised $4,000 already and people with no discernible stake in its success are championing the cause online: 

The success of her GoFundMe campaign remains to be seen, but perhaps the bigger story is the palpable sense of entitlement that she and her fans feel for what many would consider a disposable trinket of pop culture ephemera. 

It’s hard to argue that the convergence of viral celebrity and crowdsourcing isn’t a logical one, since giving remains entirely at the discretion of the star’s fans. That said, it’s hard not wonder just how much “eyebrows on fleek” will earn on the open market. Follow the progress here

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Innovation

Michael Moore Creates “Trump Resistance Calendar”

”It’s the only way we're going to beat him” by Leo Shvedsky
Sports

Nike Golfers Wear All Black In Support Of The Company’s Equality Message

The black-out wardrobes made quite an impression on the first day of play.  by Penn Collins
Food

6 Presidents Who Were Secret Foodies

How to eat like a world leader by Judd Condo
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
It just got way easier to learn sign language. https://t.co/nIkybEkKLS https://t.co/UCuPM0drsx
The Teen Creator Of The Term ‘Fleek’ Sets A GoFundMe To Garner Money And Recognition
Recent
A Tech Insider On Why #DeleteUber Is Only The Beginning  42 minutes ago The Teen Creator Of The Term ‘Fleek’ Sets A GoFundMe To Garner Money And Recognition about 1 hour ago Grand Rapid Griffins Celebrate Hockey With Awesome LEGO Stop-Motion Videos about 2 hours ago My Dream Job’s Uniform Turned Into A Health Nightmare about 3 hours ago Will A New Deal Finally Bring NBA D-League Players A Livable Wage? about 3 hours ago This Artist’s Paintings Turn Domestic Life On Its Head about 4 hours ago Milo Yiannopoulos Just Saw His Career As Alt Right “Celebrity” Implode about 15 hours ago Michael Moore Creates “Trump Resistance Calendar” about 16 hours ago Nike Golfers Wear All Black In Support Of The Company’s Equality Message about 23 hours ago 6 Presidents Who Were Secret Foodies about 23 hours ago Bernie Sanders’ 3-Point Plan To Move Forward about 23 hours ago Scientists Stand Up Against Trump In Boston about 24 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers