Recently on GOOD
-
A Teen Adventurer Responded To Trolls' Sexist Remarks With An Awesome Photo From The South Pole It’s a safe bet that she’s getting the last laugh in response to their hateful comments.
-
Fitness Apps Have Been Revealing Locations Of Secret Military Bases Around The Globe Jogging soldiers appear to be revealing clandestine military bases.
-
This Woman Is Rebuilding Puerto Rico’s Economy One Job At A Time FEMA is ending aid to Puerto Rico but there is still a lot of work left to be done.
-
Cleveland Baseball Team Removes Racist Logo From Uniforms But Chief Wahoo isn’t completely disappearing.
-
Millions of Refugees Could Benefit From Big Data — But We're Not Using It For the children of today’s Syrian and Rohingya refugees, or the future populations fleeing the threat of climate change, predictive analytics can save lives.
-
Clueless Golf Fan Causes Tiger Woods To Miss His Birdie Putt Tiger let it go, but the crowd wasn’t as forgiving.
Recent
The 76ers Tricked A Blindfolded Fan Into Thinking He Made A 3-Pointer In This Brutal Prank Leonard Fournette Gets Into A Fender Bender, Autographs Dented Bumper For Highway Patrolman Hawaiian Golfer Keeps Playing After Rumored Missile Launch Ultimate Frisbee Faces A Growing Gender Battle LeBron James Chastises President Trump For Emboldening Racists A Uniformed Cop Completely Schools A Player In A Pickup Game This Deadly Cliffside Road Has Become A Destination For Thrill-Seeking Drivers Minnesota Vikings Win Leads To Hysterical Reactions From The Sports World Wojtek Wolski Named To Canada’s Olympic Hockey Team 16 Months After Breaking His Neck On The Ice Serena Williams Opens Up About A Major Health Scare She Had After Giving Birth Trump’s Bizarre National Anthem Singing Gets The ‘Bad Lip Reading’ Treatment Trump Boasts Of His Athletic Prowess To The Wall Street Journal
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy