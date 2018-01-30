At times, the Republican Party seems to be just cursed with spelling and grammar gaffes.

In recent times, it seems to go back to 1992, when Vice President Dan Quayle misspelled “potato.”

I miss the days where Dan Quayle trying to spell "potato" was the most embarrassing political moment: https://t.co/CzuJt1AaQh — Beatrix (@_beaverhousen) November 10, 2017

The years of George W. Bush and Sarah Palin and their frequent stumbles over words didn’t help matters, and now we have a chief executive whose spelling is as bad as his taste in home decor.

Like tweets that feature “payed.”

All of the phony T.V. commercials against me are bought and payed for by SPECIAL INTEREST GROUPS, the bandits that tell your pols what to do — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2016

And “shoker.”

Wow, the highly respected Governor of Iowa just stated that "Ted Cruz must be defeated." Big shoker! People do not like Ted. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2016

Donald Trump has even committed perhaps the most perplexing typo in the history of Western civilization.

So it comes as no surprise that this year’s ticket for the State of the Union has a fairly major typo: “Uniom.”

Notice anything wrong with this ticket to the SOTU? (ps I will be covering for @NY1 ) #SOTU2018 pic.twitter.com/kqfsXMKHf8 — Josh Robin (@joshrobin) January 29, 2018

After word got out about it, the office of the sergeant-at-arms reprinted its tickets with “Union” spelled correctly.

Per Sergeant at Arms office: "There was a misprint on the ticket. A correction has been made and our office is redistributing the tickets. There is no expected delay in ticket distribution." https://t.co/HtgJLCcM2L — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 29, 2018

But Twitter has a well-earned reputation for freaking out over typos — and people were all over this one.

What happens when you let Betsy DeVos proofread your #SOTU tickets. https://t.co/hGIhWQD6Wc — Will Richardson (@willyr9) January 29, 2018

A typo on the #SOTU ticket is so emblematic of this entire bootleg presidency. No one checks their work or has pride in the final results. #StateOfTheUnion https://t.co/MwztnXeoy1 — Christina Greer (@Dr_CMGreer) January 29, 2018

This will be the last year I go to a scalper for tickets to the "State of the Uniom." #SOTU pic.twitter.com/SVcYLqYoXz — Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) January 29, 2018

The first 50 people in line for the #SOTU will get a free Tiki Torch! Get there early and have your misspelled ticket in hand. #StateOfTheDream #BoycottStateOfTheUnion #NotMyPresident #ResistTrump pic.twitter.com/Da951caD6M — Jude (@StuffJudeSays) January 30, 2018

If you’re having a bad day, just remember you’re not the one who misspelled “union” on a very important ticket. #StateOfTheUnion #SOTUniom #SOTU pic.twitter.com/VTJpaB0zbw — The Big Muddy (@TheBigMuddy1) January 30, 2018

Little known fact #SOTU ticket production is done on a #commodore64 with an unlicensed copy of Print Shop. #MPGA - Make Printing Great Again! pic.twitter.com/Us7Fkm6RRx — Mara Jade (@MaraJade_2017) January 29, 2018

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018 Let’s tune in and see what the “State of the Uniom” has in store at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

