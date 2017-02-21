  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    8th Grader, Reduced To Tears When Told She Was ‘Obese’, Schools Her Teacher On The Concept Of BMI
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Sean Hannity’s ‘Question Of The Day’ Backfires Spectacularly
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Twitter Reacts To Trump’s ‘Drugs Are Becoming Cheaper Than Candy Bars’ Statement 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Here’s What Really Happened In Sweden Last Night
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  5. 5 5
    The Rate Of Child Marriages In America Is Alarming
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    This Simple Puzzle Stumped A Man For 10 Years Before He Solved It...With A Little Help
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    What It’s Really Like To Live With Schizophrenia
    by Allie Burke
  8. 8 8
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Milo Yiannopoulos Just Saw His Career As Alt Right “Celebrity” Implode
    by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

Mental Health Expert Warns Against Calling Trump Crazy

by Andre Grant

February 21, 2017 at 16:10
Copy Link
Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce on Frasier

Of the many profiles of President Donald Trump over the years, Mark Singer’s classic 1997 feature “Trump Solo” for The New Yorker may be most accurate. It begins with President Trump bemoaning his relationship with the press, saying, “The press portrays me as a wild flamethrower. In actuality, I think I’m much different from that.” It ends with Singer rattling off this perfect number: “(Trump) has aspired to and achieved the ultimate luxury, an existence unmolested by the rumbling of a soul.”

However, even with President Trump’s seeming irrationality and consistent fibbing, his assault on the press, his vitriol toward minorities, (and his apparent lack of a soul), he’s still not suffering from narcissistic personality disorder, says Allen Frances, the man who helped write the definition of NPD for the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders IV (DSM-IV). “Bad behavior is rarely a sign of mental illness, and the mentally ill behave badly only rarely,” said Frances in a letter to The New York Times.

Frances wrote the letter—not to the public—but rather, to his community after their insistence on diagnosing our commander in chief from their armchairs thousands of miles away from the White House.

A small faction of mental health professionals first wrote an open letter to The New York Times in February, outlining their case for diagnosing Trump’s supposed narcissism, which warps his acceptance of facts—and is now warping ours.

“Mr. Trump’s speech and actions demonstrate an inability to tolerate views different from his own, leading to rage reactions,” Lance Dodes, a retired assistant clinical professor at Harvard Medical School, and Joseph Schachter, a former chairman of the Committee on Research Proposals, write to the The New York Times. “His words and behavior suggest a profound inability to empathize.”

Dodes and Schachter aren’t alone in their quest to diagnose Trump. Maryland psychologist John Gartner, Ph.D. took his rhetoric one step further and started a Change.org petition declaring the president “psychologically incapable of competently discharging the duties of President of the United States.” To date, the petition has acquired more than 26,000 signatures, and it expressly requests Trump’s removal from office using Article III of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which states a sitting president should be ousted if he “cannot discharge the duties of the office.”

There are even more theories. A New Republic story wonders if Trump is syphilitic and suffering from neurosyphilis, a condition that manifests itself through “bizarre,” and “volatile behavior,” both of which President Trump seems to have in spades. But does it help to claim that the president is mentally ill?

Frances doesn’t think so. In his letter he raises an excellent point: “It is a stigmatizing insult to the mentally ill (who are mostly well-behaved and well-meaning) to be lumped with Mr. Trump (who is neither).”

David Perry, a journalist who pays particular attention to disability rights, additionally spoke to  Upworthy on the dangers of diagnosing from afar, saying, “I get it. … We’re going to speculate. But every person I know who has a mental disability finds that speculation painful, because it suggests that you might expect them to behave like Trump due to their diagnosis.”

Mental illness affects over 43 million adults in the United States in a given year. Let’s not use our distortions around it to diagnose our erratic president. Not only does it uphold the Goldwater rule—a 1973 dictum put in place by the American Psychiatric Association in response to an incident in which the mental health community diagnosed 1964 presidential candidate Barry Goldwater from afar, an ethical breach that could have eroded public confidence in psychiatry—but it stops us from further stigmatizing a group of people who are already massively misunderstood.

Steve Hyman, director of the Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, additionally tells Quartz that mental illness and the treatment of mental illness is a highly nuanced practice, which takes time with the patient to truly understand.

“There are some infectious diseases where categories really work,” Hyman said. “You either have Ebola or you don’t, you have smallpox or you don’t. But most chronic human ills have this continuity with health. So hypertension, diabetes, atherosclerosis. Setting thresholds of illness has a certain arbitrariness to it.”

In the end, we may have to recognize that true resistance to President Trump will come in two places: at the ballot box and in the minds of our representatives.

Recently on GOOD
Health

My Dream Job’s Uniform Turned Into A Health Nightmare

The hidden dangers of being a flight attendant start with the outfit by Heather Poole
Sports

Will A New Deal Finally Bring NBA D-League Players A Livable Wage?

NBA players earn 160 times their minor-league counterparts do, and that’s bad business by Penn Collins
Food

This Artist’s Paintings Turn Domestic Life On Its Head

“Cookbooks are incredibly useful, but also purvey a kind of ideal domestic life” by Maxwell Williams
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Mental health expert warns against calling Trump crazy. https://t.co/B0uFchNaaT https://t.co/di62jd8wLX
Mental Health Expert Warns Against Calling Trump Crazy
Recent
It’s Been 20 Years Since We Cloned A Sheep. Why Haven’t We Done The Same With Humans? 40 minutes ago I Don’t Know A Thing About Soccer. Now I’m Coaching My Daughter’s Team.  40 minutes ago Scientists Discover An Environmental Message That Resonates With Conservatives  about 1 hour ago Mental Health Expert Warns Against Calling Trump Crazy about 2 hours ago A Tech Insider On Why #DeleteUber Is Only The Beginning  about 4 hours ago The Teen Creator Of The Term ‘Fleek’ Sets A GoFundMe To Garner Money And Recognition about 4 hours ago Grand Rapid Griffins Celebrate Hockey With Awesome LEGO Stop-Motion Videos about 5 hours ago My Dream Job’s Uniform Turned Into A Health Nightmare about 6 hours ago Will A New Deal Finally Bring NBA D-League Players A Livable Wage? about 6 hours ago This Artist’s Paintings Turn Domestic Life On Its Head about 7 hours ago Milo Yiannopoulos Just Saw His Career As Alt Right “Celebrity” Implode about 18 hours ago Michael Moore Creates “Trump Resistance Calendar” about 19 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers