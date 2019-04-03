A woman sang about having a subway car to herself until she awkwardly realized ... she didn't.

Recently on GOOD
A comedian continues to remind the world that Hollywood posters keep cutting women's heads off. This has been going on for decades, but not many people have taken note.
Facebook users are incredibly confident and incredibly wrong about how many triangles are in this sketch. The question might as well have just asked people to list a random number.
A 9-year-old girl is offering up the absolute best captions for New Yorker cartoons. Her writing is so absurd and awesome.
Instagram star responds to trolls by photoshopping her body in absurd ways. The photos reveal just how much criticism she faces while trying to promote body positivity.
This hotel door being opened with a piece of paper is a powerful reminder to use the bolt lock. You’ll probably consider using the door’s third lock after seeing this.
This school found a clever way to use its cafeteria waste to help its neediest students. This should happen at every school.
Joe Biden promises to be 'more respectful' of women's personal space in a new video. How to socialize a 'spicy' feral cat. Photographs from the edge: Swimming like a Viking and detangling from devices. A fashion line just introduced $315 jean panties and people aren't having it. 40 memes that might make you laugh if you have crushing depression. A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.' Men are statistically riskier drivers. So why do women pay more for car insurance? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez torches smug Republican who called the Green New Deal 'elitist.' McDonald's says it will stop lobbying against raising the minimum wage. Two weeks after the Christchurch massacre, Facebook announces it will block white nationalist posts. A parent asks a mom to donate her breast milk to their hungry toddler. It gets weirder.
