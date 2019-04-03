  • Trending
  1
    Daughter Explains Brutal Obituary She Wrote For Her Father
    by Penn Collins
  2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  4
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  5
    In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn. 
    by Tod Perry
  6
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  7
    This school found a clever way to use its cafeteria waste to help its neediest students. 
    by Tod Perry
  8
    Mom has the most hilarious response to her daughter's gay friend asking to sleep over.
    by May Wilkerson
  9
    Gay teacher fabulously shuts down homophobic mom who pulled her kids from his class.
    by Bijan Samareh
Culture

A woman sang about having a subway car to herself until she awkwardly realized ... she didn't.

by Penn Collins

April 3, 2019
April 3, 2019

Most commuters used to packed subways can only dream of the sublime joy that a woman documented upon learning that she was the only passenger aboard her car.

To make the most of her time alone, the rider, known only in this tweet as “Stevie,” commemorated her glee with a one-woman performance that involved smiles, dancing, and a terribly awesome song, complete with ad hoc lyrics about her good fortune. 

In the throes of joy, she spends almost a full minute belting out a nonsensical ditty before realizing that, sure enough, she is NOT alone on the train, incorporating the revelation into the last lines of her song before laughing and sheepishly wishing her fellow passenger a good day and taking her seat. 

Oh, well. It was fun while it lasted. 

While many other frequent subway riders may understand Stevie’s glee, the quiet rider sharing her car may not be one such person — or, if they were, they concealed their enthusiasm remarkably well. 

That person may not have been the perfect audience for the ill-advised musical, but that doesn’t mean that Twitter didn’t appreciate both Stevie’s sentiment and her performance. 

While this occasion may not have served to be the most appropriate “dance like no one’s watching” moment, few will blame Stevie for letting her enthusiasm get the best of her and going forth with the spontaneous song-and-dance number. 

Don’t let this discourage you, Stevie. You’ll get another shot, and when you do, you’ll get to finish your song. 

Share image via The Dad/YouTube.

 

This article was originally published on March 19, 2018. 

Communities

Joe Biden promises to be ‘more respectful’ of women’s personal space in a new video.

“I get it. I hear what they’re saying.” by Eric Pfeiffer
Innovation

How to socialize a ‘spicy' feral cat.

The ‘how-to’ on taming wild kittens has quickly gone viral. by Leo Shvedsky
Slideshow Design

Photographs from the edge: Swimming like a Viking and detangling from devices.

What does it mean to swim like a Viking? by Sarah Schorr

