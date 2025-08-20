Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Teacher gets glorious payback after school forced him to pay for a class trip himself

When a school told a teacher to pay for a class field trip, his clever workaround left administrators fuming.

teacher stories, Reddit, malicious compliance, workplace drama, school funding, teacher appreciation, viral stories, petty revenge

A teacher smiles for the photo in his classroom

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffAug 20, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

School excursions often provide unforgettable experiences and bonding opportunities for students, but for teachers, they can be loaded with logistical headaches. So when a teacher was asked to single-handedly finance a field trip—with zero compensation—Reddit user u/Unfunded_Teacher took to the platform to vent about this bizarre demand.

“Want me to pay out-of-pocket to take students to the zoo? Okay, but you’ll miss out on a killer photo shoot,” read the title of their Reddit post. In 2017, the teacher oversaw a class of 18 children, and a sudden curriculum change mandated a zoo visit. However, the school insisted that, since the budget had been set months before, the teacher would foot the entire bill for all 18 students.

Administrators also insisted the teacher snap photos for the school’s Facebook page. With no reimbursement and an empty-handed budget, the teacher came up with a clever alternative: “I love my students but I love my savings too, not as much as my students but still. I couldn’t justify spending over €360 (approx $389) on a single, non-tangible thing. So, I took the kids down to a local farmer, Pete’s farm. All Pete asked for was a 5 euro ($5.46) donation per person and that too was voluntary.”

teacher stories, Reddit, malicious compliance, workplace drama, school funding, teacher appreciation, viral stories, petty revenge A young girl plays with a magnifying glass during a fiel tripCanva

Rather than blowing hundreds at the zoo, the teacher offered around €50 (about $54) to good old Pete, who let the students see an assortment of farm animals. “I gladly emailed the pictures to them, with a subject title of ‘Petting Zoo Pictures’. I got an email back simply saying that my conduct was not exemplary. No reprimand, no written-up warning but no photos for admin too. The kids enjoyed it though,” the teacher wrote. Although the original Reddit post was eventually deleted, commenters remained stunned by the school’s gall.

teacher stories, Reddit, malicious compliance, workplace drama, school funding, teacher appreciation, viral stories, petty revenge A young girl feeds a cow Canva

In the comment section, user u/saraphilipp suggested, “I’d have told them for $400 you can have the photos. You see, my budget was created at the beginning of the year and you’ll have to pay out of pocket for the photographer fees.” Meanwhile, u/GozerDestructor quipped, “You should make the photos look as bleak and Soviet as possible. A cold, grey field, with one sad child holding the tether of a single goat (Use the ugliest child and ugliest goat available).”

teacher stories, Reddit, malicious compliance, workplace drama, school funding, teacher appreciation, viral stories, petty revenge Reddit commentReddit | u/AmbitiousPirate5159

User u/river_song25 didn’t hold back: “I would have told the school flat out hell no. The zoo trip is the school’s idea, not mine, and I won’t be spending my money for myself and 18 kids (and probably some adults since no way am I dealing with 18 kids by myself at the zoo) … Either the school pays or the kids can simply NOT go to the zoo at all, because no way am I spending my money … to pay $360+ in admission tickets fees to the zoo for other people.”


teacher stories, Reddit, malicious compliance, workplace drama, school funding, teacher appreciation, viral stories, petty revenge Young students get on the bus for a field tripCanva

When other commenters doubted the story’s accuracy, user squid52 retorted, “I’m shocked at the number of people who think this is unrealistic. It’s like… have you ever actually listened to a teacher? We all have stories like this… Every single teacher has spent their own money—often a lot—on things that should be provided by the employer. At the same time, having our time stolen by the employer. It’s a big mess.”

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

malicious compliancepetty revengeredditschool fundingteacher appreciationteacher storiesviral storiesworkplace dramapast events

The Latest

malicious compliance, workplace drama, Reddit, toxic boss, micromanagement, petty revenge, viral stories, work stories
Past Events

An employee was forced to get a manager's permission to clock out, and her revenge was pure genius

social media, lurkers, mental health, dopamine, self worth
Health

Psychologist says people who never comment on social media share these 5 positive traits

scientist, hiccups, hacks, hiccup cure, scientific research
Science

Scientist 'disappointed' we have a 92 percent successful hiccup cure and nobody is talking about it

teacher stories, Reddit, malicious compliance, workplace drama, school funding, teacher appreciation, viral stories, petty revenge
Past Events

Teacher gets glorious payback after school forced him to pay for a class trip himself

More For You

air travel, flight etiquette, parenting, AITA, Reddit, travel stories, entitled parents, plane etiquette, viral stories

A crowded airplane cabin

Canva

A passenger refused to move for a toddler’s tantrum on a flight, sparking fierce debate

Air travel often tests patience, but one passenger’s post-Thanksgiving flight became unforgettable when two toddlers crawled into the aisle during landing prep. Redditor u/logic-bomb1989 described the scene: “I was in an aisle seat, so I stood up to get my bag from above, as did the gentleman across from me and those in front of me.”

As the plane descended, chaos erupted. A toddler shoved his sister and screamed, “Let me go! I hate you, Dad!” while his mother scolded, “We don’t talk to daddy that way.” Passengers retreated to seats—except the original poster, who stood firm while retrieving their bag.

Keep ReadingShow less
Atlantic Ocean, equatorial water, ocean currents, thermocline, Argo program, ocean science, climate change, ocean circulation, NOAA, water masses, salinity, temperature layers

The massive Atlantic Ocean is still surprising researchers.

Canva | Victor Zhurbas, Konstantin Lebedev, Natalia Kuzmina

Scientists stunned after discovering gigantic missing blob of water in the Atlantic Ocean

Scientists previously discovered a specific type of water mass called “Equatorial waters” in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Given the similarities in the Atlantic Ocean, they wondered if a similar water mass might exist there. In the fall of 2023, they discovered a large water blob in the Atlantic, which they named “Atlantic Equatorial Water.” Their detailed study was published in Geophysical Research Letters in a paper titled “Is There an Equatorial Water Mass in the Atlantic Ocean?”

According to the research paper, a “water mass” is defined as a body of water that originates in a particular region of the ocean and whose physical properties differ from that of the surrounding water. These properties include temperature, salinity, isotopic ratios, oxygen, silicate, nitrate, phosphate, etc. The study of these properties can offer insights into the oceanic circulation, mixing, and biochemical processes.

Keep ReadingShow less
pregnancy signs, dogs and pregnancy, pitbull behavior, pet intuition, dog overprotection, Reddit stories, viral Reddit, dog instincts, canine emotions, dog owner tips, dog loyalty, animal behavior, dog attachment, early pregnancy, hormonal changes, Jeff Werber, Health.com expert, vet insights, emotional support dogs, pet parenting

Dogs have impressive observational powers.

Canva

Man's dog suddenly becomes protective of his wife, Internet clocks the reason right away

Reddit user Girlfriendhatesmefor's three-year-old pitbull, Otis, had recently become overprotective of his wife. So he asked the online community if they knew what might be wrong with the dog.

“A week or two ago, my wife got some sort of stomach bug," the Reddit user wrote under the subreddit /r/dogs. “She was really nauseous and ill for about a week. Otis is very in tune with her emotions (we once got in a fight and she was upset, I swear he was staring daggers at me lol) and during this time didn't even want to leave her to go on walks. We thought it was adorable!"

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Clapton, Tears in Heaven, music history, MTV Unplugged, 90s music, rock music, songwriting, grief, Conor Clapton

Eric Clapton performing love on stage in Rotterdam, 2006

Photo by Ckuhl via Wikimedia Commons (CC‑BY‑SA 3.0)

A resurfaced Eric Clapton interview reveals the devastating details that inspired "Tears in Heaven"

British rocker Eric Clapton has had a plethora of hits over his long music career. But one of his most famous songs, "Tears in Heaven", is getting an in-depth look in the musician's film special, Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later. (The 90-minute film was released earlier this year on Paramount+ on Feb. 12.)

It centers on Clapton's iconic MTV Unplugged set from 1992, where he performed an acoustic version of “Tears in Heaven.” And in a newly resurfaced interview for the special, he dives more into the heartbreaking background story to the song's lyrics that were inspired by his son Conor's death and subsequent grief journey.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness, empathy, viral story, good news, inspiration, bikers, stereotypes, parenting, don't judge a book by its cover, compassion

A Tim Hortons and a biker.

Canva

A mom told her daughter not to talk to a ‘dirty biker.’ His epic response is pure class.

We've all heard the saying, "Don't judge a book by its cover," but in reality, snap judgments happen every day. Whether it's based on someone's clothes, tattoos, or demeanor, these assumptions can often be unfair—and completely wrong. One Canadian biker experienced this firsthand when a mother at a Tim Hortons dismissed him as a "dirty biker" in front of her child. Instead of reacting with anger, he shared a powerful message on Facebook that resonated with thousands.

Luc Perreault, a burly, tattooed biker, had stopped at Tim Hortons for a coffee when he exchanged a friendly smile with a little girl. But rather than receiving kindness in return, he overheard the child's mother pulling her away and saying, "No, no, dear, we don’t talk to dirty bikers."

Keep ReadingShow less
setting boundaries, communication, workplace harassment, customer service, women's issues, dating advice, relationships, social skills

Man flirts with woman on the street

Canva

Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for help. It delivered.

There's a dilemma women face that most men will never understand. When a woman is nice to a man she has just met, they often misconstrue her kindness for a sign of sexual attraction.

A study published in Psychological Science found that men who are shown pictures of women misidentify their body language and facial expressions as sexually suggestive 12% of the time.

Keep ReadingShow less
interior design, home decor, apartment therapy, cohabitation, relationship advice, decorating tips, TikTok trends, couple goals

Happy couple looking at a cellphone

Canva

Women with beautiful apartments share their secrets for co-habitating with a boyfriend.

Blending styles can be difficult. Naturally, when two or more people are brought together, their visions aren’t always going to mesh. Like getting a haircut then realizing, after they spin you around for the big reveal, that your barber actually didn’t “totally get” the inspiration photo you brought in. Or teaming up with some friends for a group project in school who you didn't realize were petrified of public speaking. Or, take One Direction for example. Five solo singers who at didn't get along at all at first, brought together only after Simon Cowell corralled them all into a boy band.

This frustrating lack of cohesion is also at stake whenever you move in with someone, whether that be family, a roommate, or a significant other. What kind of couch should the two of you get? (One that’s comfy and big, or something more trendy?) Where should the dining table go? (Up against the window, or tucked away in the corner?) And who’s in charge of doing the dishes?

Keep ReadingShow less
adoption, foster care, blended family, good news, inspirational stories, parenting, motherhood, kindness, family

A woman kisses a small baby

Canva

Woman learns her husband’s ex-wife’s baby is going to foster care, adopts him for a heart-melting reason

Blending families is never easy, especially when everyone comes from different backgrounds, but love and care can make all the difference. For Christie Werts, her journey is a testament to this, as reported by The Daily Mail. Christie, who grew up in foster care, found a new beginning with her husband Wesley. Already a mother of two, she joined Wesley and his two children to create a loving family of six. But life had even more in store for them—a new member was about to join their family, needing just as much love and warmth.

Little Levi was born to Wesley’s former wife and her partner after they had separated. Unfortunately, the woman passed away after struggling with addiction issues, leaving Levi with no one to look after him. The only option for the newborn was to get into a foster home. Werts had different plans and was not about to let Levi go through the same childhood she had as a foster kid. Instead, she came up with a heart-melting solution. “'I myself was a foster kid and, although for the most part I had a great experience, I did not want him going to foster care,” she recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025