Last week, GOOD reported that Donald Trump is currently facing 75 pending lawsuits as he prepares to take the presidency. Today, another was filed against him by Summer Zervos, a former contestant on the “The Apprentice.” Zervos went public with allegations of sexual assault against him last October. The lawsuit alleges that Trump made knowingly untrue statements about Zervos and did so with the knowledge they would be heard by millions and for subjecting her to “threats of violence, economic harm, and reputational damage.”

Zervos is seeking an undisclosed sum in compensatory and punitive damages but is willing to dismiss the suit. According to her attorney, Gloria Allred, Zervos will retract the suit if Trump will “retract his false statements about her and acknowledge that what Summer said about Mr. Trump and his alleged conduct is and was the truth.” While campaigning for president, Trump claimed that Zervos and his other accusers were liars motivated by fame. “In doing so, [Trump] used his national and international bully pulpit to make false factual statements to denigrate and verbally attack Ms. Zervos,” Allred said. Allred also claims that Zervos has taken a lie detector test about the allegations and passed.

In October 2016, Zervos went public with allegations that Trump had groped her in 2007 when they met for a discussion about job opportunities. “Ms. Zervos was ambushed by Mr. Trump on more than one occasion,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Trump suddenly, and without her consent, kissed her on her mouth repeatedly; he touched her breast; and he pressed his genitals up against her. Ms. Zervos never consented to any of this disgusting touching.”

Zervos came forward with allegations of sexual assault after a 2005 video of Trump discussing how he grabs women “by the pu**y” was leaked to the press. “For the first time, Summer Zervos saw Mr. Trump’s behavior towards her for what it was: that of a sexual predator who had preyed on her and other women,” the lawsuit says. Attorney’s for president-elect Trump have yet to comment on the suit.