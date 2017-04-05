How To Help The People Of Syria Following Its Worst Chemical Attack

On Tuesday, one of the worst chemical bombings since the Syrian war began occurred in a northern rebel-held town, killing at least 72 people, including 10 children, according to reports. Russian officials have blamed terrorists, while activists and the British foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, suggested that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was behind a "barbaric act."

For his part, Assad blamed “insurgents” for the attack. In a statement, the Syrian army said it "categorically denies the use of chemical and poisonous material in Khan Sheikhoun.” It added, "The Syrian army holds the terrorist groups and those supporting them responsible for the use of chemical and poisonous material and for the careless wasting of innocent civilians' lives to achieve their despicable goals and agendas.”

According to The New York Times, who spoke with witnesses, dozens of people died after breathing in poison dropped by warplanes that possibly contained a nerve agent or other banned chemicals.

In 2012, the Syrian regime acknowledged having chemical weapons, saying it would only use them against “external aggression.” But in 2013, Syria agreed to allow outside forces to destroy its chemical weapons cache, but it appears to have only made a dent in its stockpile, as The Atlantic reported.

The assaults on the Syrian people are unrelenting. The war appears unending, but there are still ways you can help the people who are under attack. Eeman Abbasi, a human rights advocate, shared several easy to implement actions on her Twitter feed Tuesday evening:

There are plenty of ways to help, both big and small, and one of the most important ways is to simply not look away.

Image via Freedom House on Flickr