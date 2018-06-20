44-Year-Old NFL Star Terrell Owens Proves He’s In Fantastic Shape And Ready For A Potential CFL Comeback

Terrell Owens was a divisive player during his 15-year career with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals. While his play on the field earned him induction into the NFL Hall of Fame this year, his off-the-field antics have ruffled a lot of feathers throughout the league.

He has continued to attract controversy by announcing he will not attend this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio. “I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere,” he said.

Owens heavily criticized the voting process when he failed to be elected in 2016 and 2017.

It could also be that he has his sights set on a new league. The 44-year-old — who played his last NFL snap in 2010 — has been added to the negotiation list of the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos. That gives the Eskimos exclusive negotiation rights with Owens, but that doesn’t make him a lock for the roster.

In previous years, big-name NFL players such as Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick have been added to negotiation lists but never ended up actually playing in the league. But with Owen’s recent performance on the practice track at UCLA, the Eskimos would be smart to give him a look.

On Sunday, June 17, Owens posted a video of himself running the 40-yard dash on Instagram. In the video, Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones, and another friend, clocked Owens running the dash in just 4.43 and 4.44 seconds, respectively.

For comparison, some of the greatest NFL receivers of all time, including Jerry Rice, Chad Johnson, and Larry Fitzgerald, all posted 40-yard dash times north of 4.5 at their rookie NFL combines.

While Owens may have been a publicity-seeker throughout his NFL career, it’s hard to be cynical about his possible comeback attempt. By considering playing in a league where players aren’t highly compensated and receive little notoriety, Owens shows that it’s not fame or fortune, but the love of the game, that keeps him going.

