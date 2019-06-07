  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A surveillance camera caught intense footage of a ten-year-old girl saving her infant sister from drowning.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Captain America, Chris Evans, hit the nail on the head about the actual reason these men want a straight pride parade.
  3. 3 3
    Mom praises teen boy for the way he helped her daughter with a period emergency.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  4. 4 4
    These recently discovered love letters between two men in World War II are astounding.
    by Rachel Reilich
  5. 5 5
    Scotland just became the first country to declare a climate emergency.
    by Anna Sheffer
  6. 6 6
    The tuxedo Trump wore to meet the Queen was a royal fail. God save this meme!
    by Kimberly Dinaro
  7. 7 7
    Mom ordered an infant-sized Frog and Toad shirt from China. When it arrived, she ‘just screamed.’
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    This video of a father having a conversation with his baby is going viral because it's so damn adorable.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn. 
    by Tod Perry
Health

This terrifying air rescue will make you never want to go hiking again.

by Tod Perry

June 7, 2019 at 9:25
Copy Link

When rescue teams can’t get an ambulance to a remote area where someone has been hurt, they send a helicopter to bring the injured person to a local hospital.

It has to be traumatizing to be hurt and suspended over a hundred feet off the ground on a stretcher and then fly 100 miles-per-hour through the sky, but this rescue Tuesday in Arizona is one of the most harrowing helicopter rescues ever recorded.

It all started when a 75-year-old woman injured her hip while hiking on Piestewa Peak in the Phoenix Mountains. Because the woman was in a remote area, the Phoenix Fire Department dispatched an airlift to bring her to a nearby ambulance.

Piestewa Peak by res1due / Flickr

“Firefighters made patient contact and decided that the best course of action was to fly the patient off the mountain,” Captain Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department told reporters at a press conference.

When the helicopter began to take off with the woman attached via a dangling stretcher, it began to spin uncontrollably. Over the course of what had to be the longest two and a half minutes of the woman’s life, she spun in a complete circle 175 times.

“Sometimes when we bring the helicopter up from the ground, it will start to spin, so we have a line attached to the basket to help prevent that. Today it didn’t. The basket started to spin,” chief pilot of the Phoenix police department’s aviation unit Paul Apolinar explained at a press conference.

“They tried to stop some of the spin with the line that Paul was referring to, but that didn’t work and it eventually broke,” Derek Geisel, the rescue pilot said, “the phenomenon is known in the hoist-rescue industry.”

The woman was eventually put in an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital. She experienced some nausea and dizziness but is expected to recover. 

Share image via NeonFirefly / YouTube.

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

Dogs can recognize a bad person and there’s science to prove it.

Science confirms that dogs can recognize a bad person. by Heidi Lux
Culture

This German circus replaced animals with cruelty-free holograms and it looks amazing.

Way to get with the times! by Tod Perry
Health

Doctor explains why he checks dead patient's Facebook before notifying their parents.

Louis M. Profeta MD explains why he looks at the Facebook accounts of dead patients before talking their parents. by Mark Pygas
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This terrifying air rescue will make you never want to go hiking again.
Recent
Rethinking technical parole violations and our focus on failure and recidivism. about 15 hours ago Why women are quietly to blame for the regressive abortion laws sweeping across America. about 17 hours ago Captain America, Chris Evans, hit the nail on the head about the actual reason these men want a straight pride parade. about 22 hours ago As Southern states continue their unconstitutional attacks on women, Nevada and Illinois just made big moves to expand abortion rights. about 22 hours ago This video of a father having a conversation with his baby is going viral because it's so damn adorable. 1 day ago Scotland just became the first country to declare a climate emergency. 1 day ago Dogs can recognize a bad person and there’s science to prove it. 1 day ago This German circus replaced animals with cruelty-free holograms and it looks amazing. 2 days ago Doctor explains why he checks dead patient's Facebook before notifying their parents. 2 days ago Trump’s campaign fought claims he called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ with an audio clip that proves he did. 3 days ago Televangelist Kenneth Copeland brazenly defended his opulent lifestyle in an unhinged viral interview. 3 days ago The tuxedo Trump wore to meet the Queen was a royal fail. God save this meme! 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers