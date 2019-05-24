  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    LEGO is running 100 percent on renewable energy 3 years ahead of schedule.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Cafeteria worker fired for serving free lunch to student who couldn't pay.
    by Leah Rodriguez
  4. 4 4
    This student's brilliant homework response outsmarted a teacher's ridiculously sexist question.
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    A hipster complained his photo was in an ‘all hipsters look alike’ article and then realized it was a different hipster. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Gillette’s inspiring new ad shows a Dad walking his trans son through his first shave.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    Man receives hilariously helpful note from 6th grader after hit and run.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  9. 9 9
    After years of denying U.S. intelligence, Trump finally admits that Russia helped him win the election.
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

The haunting final messages people have received from significant others and the deceased.

by Tod Perry

May 24, 2019
Copy Link

In every relationship we’ll ever have, there’s going to be a final conversation. Before the digital age, these interactions were usually face-to-face or over the telephone and could only be recorded in our memories. But now, just about every relationship leaves a paper trail of text messages, social media interactions, and voice messages. Sometimes the final communication is a heated breakup, and other times, it’s a casual interaction shortly before a person’s death.

Now, there’s a blog that collects these haunting final messages. The Last Message Received contains submissions of the last messages people received from ex-friends or ex-significant others as well as from deceased friends and relatives. Here are some of the blog’s most haunting posts.

Image via Tumblr.

“My good friend’s dad died around Thanksgiving. Two weeks later he drank himself to death.”

Image via Tumblr.

“This is the last text I got from my mom before she died of Stage IV brain cancer at the age of 53. It left her completely paralyzed on the left side of her body, hence the typos in the texts. What she was saying was, ‘You’re missing music therapy.’ Almost as good as Good Friday church giggles.’ A few years prior to this, we went to the Good Friday service at our church. The choir was absolutely horrendous and couldn’t sing whatsoever. She and I sat there, in the most serious, somber church service of all, laughing hysterically, unable to stop for the life of us. She sent me this text while she was in hospice and I was at school.”

Image via Tumblr.

“This happened a few months back. He was my best friend and my boyfriend of 7 years. He stuck with me when I fell pregnant at 16 after I was raped. He became an actual dad to my son. He was my everything. A few months before this message, things started to change, we drifted apart and he was telling my 5 year old son to lie to me about his whereabouts. One night he beat me, I ended up in hospital for a few days. He begged for forgiveness, I stayed. It happened again a few days later, he was at work when I text him. I took my son and left. This is the last text I received from him. I heard last week that he’s just been sent to prison for crimes involving violence and drugs. I hope he gets the help he needs.”

Image via Tumblr.

“My dad died 6 weeks later flying the plane in this picture.”

Image via Tumblr.

“The last text he sent me. The next day I got a call from his daughter that he was still very much with his wife and I wasn’t the only one he was cheating on her with.”

Image via Tumblr.

“She had sent me a message earlier asking me not to contact her anymore. I woke up to one last message. We’d dated for 3.5 years and when I came out as trans, the relationship fell apart. I still think about and miss her every day.”

Image via Tumblr.

“I sent this to my grandpa on thanksgiving. Two days later he unexpectedly had a heart attack and passed. He was my favorite person in the world and nothing has been the same since. I refuse to delete this message.”

Image via Tumblr.

“I would have fallen in love with her if distance and timing hadn’t gotten in the way. I’m ignoring her because I need to let her move on.”

This article was originally published on November 22, 2016. It has since been updated. 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Cafeteria worker fired for serving free lunch to student who couldn't pay.

The New Hampshire employee was let go for ‘theft.’ by Leah Rodriguez
Culture

Netflix just became the first major studio to threaten a Georgia boycott if its abortion ban takes effect. 

Georgia could lose billions other studios follow Netflix’s lead.  by Tod Perry
The Planet

America burns more of its used plastic than it recycles and it’s turning our planet into a trash fire.

This needs to stop. by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The haunting final messages people have received from significant others and the deceased.
Recent
After years of denying U.S. intelligence, Trump finally admits that Russia helped him win the election. about 2 hours ago Gillette’s inspiring new ad shows a Dad walking his trans son through his first shave. about 3 hours ago Cocky muscle-man tries to show off in front of the wrong woman. about 13 hours ago Mueller's statement on the Russia probe has everyone ready for impeachment proceedings to begin. 1 day ago This student's brilliant homework response outsmarted a teacher's ridiculously sexist question. 1 day ago What’s wrong with those anti-vaxxers? They’re just like the rest of us. 2 days ago Cafeteria worker fired for serving free lunch to student who couldn't pay. 2 days ago Netflix just became the first major studio to threaten a Georgia boycott if its abortion ban takes effect.  2 days ago America burns more of its used plastic than it recycles and it’s turning our planet into a trash fire. 5 days ago The haunting final messages people have received from significant others and the deceased. 6 days ago Mom wears summer dress for years without noticing the NSFW pattern in plain sight. 6 days ago Congressman slams MAGA 'expert' Candace Owens by playing her own Hitler comments at hearing. 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers