You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.

For years, you have been squinting, licking your fingers, or doing whatever you can do get a really tiny end of a thread into an even tinier hole, and thinking, [infomercial host voice] “THERE’S GOT TO BE A BETTER WAY!” Well, kids, there is, and you’re about to feel both relieved and dumb.

Twitter user John Bick shared a video from a crafting site that went viral for being extremely helpful.

People couldn’t believe it. Instead of threading the needle through the hole, shake it down and go from there.

Good grief. After 50 years of going cross-eyed — D Bell (@Bell32796) April 3, 2018

What type of sorcery is this? https://t.co/uI2jQJAv5l — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 4, 2018

This is what social media should be about. People sharing helpful ideas about what they actually know. — Atlassheepdog (@atlassheepdog) April 4, 2018

Even GEORGE COSTANZA himself is amazed by this innovation.

Dammit, I need hours of my life back now. #mulligan https://t.co/z2qZTsgfIm — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 4, 2018

Thie article was originally published by our partners at someecards.