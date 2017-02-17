  • Trending
Tidal’s Visual EP ‘17’ Shines A Musical Spotlight On Police Brutality In America

by Tasbeeh Herwees

February 17, 2017 at 14:00
Copy Link
 

This month, Trayvon Martin would have turned 22 years old had he not been shot fatally by an officer at the age of 17 in 2012. Five years later, the country continues to grapple with the issue of police violence, which lies at the center of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A visual EP called “17,” released jointly by TIDAL, the music streaming platform, and Sankofa.org, a social justice organization began by Harry Belafonte, pays tribute to the legacy of Trayvon Martin and others whose lives were cut short by police violence. Directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, the video is chaptered in four parts: “No Justice” (Ty Dolla $ign and Big TC); “The Answer” (Raphael Saadiq); “Hanging Tree” (Elijah Blake); and “Drama” (Mali Music). It begins with idyllic scenes from Nelson's hot summer day at the pool and ends mournfully with his death.. It follows a day in the life of the fictional 17-year-old Jacobi Nelson, who is killed tragically in a violent encounter with the police.

“The racial bias that continues to plague our country and collect our young men as casualties, should be unacceptable to every American,” said “17” co-director Gerard Bush. "Our ardent hope is that “17” will provide meaningful context and drive people toward self-examination of their own inherent, preconceived ideas––about race and culture.”

This is not TIDAL's first foray into social justice work. In 2015, they released “​Chains,” a production by Usher and Nas that forced you to look at the faces of the victims of police violence. Last year, the company announced that it was giving away $1.5 million to the Black Lives Matter movement. Sankofa previously produced another Bush/Renz production, a PSA about police violence called "Against the Wall," which starred Michael B. Jordan, Van Jones, Donald Glover and Michael K. Williams.

