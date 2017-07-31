Education and Technology:
Communities

Conservative Pundit Tomi Lahren Admits She Benefits From Obamacare

by Tod Perry

July 31, 2017 at 13:35
Copy Link
Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr.

24-year-old Tomi Lahren, dubbed “white power Barbie,” has developed a following on the far right for criticizing minorities and feminists. She once compared Black Lives Matter to the Ku Klux Klan and called out feminists, saying, “real women don’t wake up and skip work to march for abortions.” Earlier this year, Lahren lost her job as host of The Blaze’s “Tomi” after she admitted to being pro-choice. Now she may be in more trouble with conservatives after saying she benefits from Obamacare. 

On Saturday, Lahren had a debate with talk-show host Chelsea Handler at Politicon, a nonpartisan political convention in Pasadena, California. During the discussion, Lahren went on a 10-minute rant against Obamacare, so Handler asked how she gets coverage. “OK, so do you have a health care plan or no?” Handler asked. “Well, luckily I’m 24, so I am still on my parents’,” Lahren replied. After hearing Lahren’s hypocrisy, the crowd then erupted into laughter and groans. “Stop, stop. She’s being honest,” Handler said in Lahren’s defense. When asked which aspects of Obamacare she does like, Lahren replied, “Staying on your parents’ health insurance.” 

Fast forward to 10 minutes in to see the exchange:

Before the passage of Obamacare, young people were thrown off their parents’ health insurance plans when they turned 19 unless they were enrolled in school. Under Obamacare, insurers must allow young adults to remain on their parents’ insurance plans until the age of 26. Although Obamacare has never gained bipartisan support, this part of the bill has remained popular with Democrats, Independents, and Republicans alike.  

Share image by Will O'Neill/Flickr.

