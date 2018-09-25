  • Trending
Culture

Tomi Lahren told Michelle Obama to 'sit down.' Now she's getting some lessons.

by Bronwyn Isaac

September 25, 2018 at 9:05
Copy Link

Tomi Lahren, (aka ‘that girl in high school who was always mean to you but had a leadership role at church and hid behind adults’) has made a GRAVE mistake on Twitter.

In a moment of truly on-brand delusion, Termi decided it was high time she come for former First Lady Michelle Obama. Now, obviously, Termi could easily use her platform to come for alleged sexual assaulter Brett Kavanaugh, or bolster the voices of other women, but instead, she spiritually channels a Baby Eva Braun by way of a script presumably written by a Fox News bot.

Termi didn't merely come for Michelle, but she full-on told her to “sit down.”

“Michelle Obama said we ‘had’ a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle,” wrote Termi.

It didn’t take long for people to respond to Termi with some cold, hard facts about the Obama administration as well as Michelle’s professional qualifications.

The internet DID concede that Trump has bested Obama in arrests and indictments within his administration.

However, the numbers speak for themselves when it comes to Termi's claims about the economy and border enforcement.

Naturally, as with any proper Termi dragging, the responses ranged from political fact-checking to more personal statements.

 

I really have no idea what Termi expected when she came for Michelle, I can only assume she was extremely bored or getting dragged is a sexual fetish of hers.

Preview image via Saul Loeb / Getty Images. ​

This article was originally published on someecards. 

