  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This simple map shows the biggest employers in each state.
    by Jeremy Hyer
  2. 2 2
    12 non-threatening leadership strategies for women.
    by Sarah Cooper
  3. 3 3
    An important new study tried to figure out if ‘bad’ kids smoke pot or if smoking pot makes kids behave badly.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    An unmarried teacher respected her Catholic school’s beliefs. They responded by firing her for getting pregnant.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Woman goes viral after sharing delivery guy's insanely creepy texts and company's terrible response.
    by Julianne Adams
  6. 6 6
    Tomi Lahren tried to own the libs with ‘Not My President’ merch. It hilariously backfired.
    by Kimberly Dinaro
  7. 7 7
    The not-so-nice history of the word ‘nice.’
    by Rachel Reilich
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Dude responds to his own ‘Wanted’ post on Facebook and starts a bro-mance with the local PD. 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Tomi Lahren tried to own the libs with ‘Not My President’ merch. It hilariously backfired.

by Kimberly Dinaro

December 11, 2018 at 10:00
Copy Link

Everyone’s favorite angry conservative millennial, Tomi Lahren, has come out with a suggestion for anyone looking to spread conservative holiday cheer this season.

On Facebook, Lahren posted what we can only assume is a sponsored advertisement for her fans to purchase a Not My President calendar that mocks everything triggering for “snowflake” liberals, and of course the fact that Hillary lost. In fact, the only real theme of the entire calendar is that Hillary isn’t the president.

The calendar features Elizabeth Warren in a Native American headdress, a scowling Hillary, a tax-hungry Bernie Sanders, a kneeling Colin Kaepernick, and Beto O’Rourke in a sombrero. And that’s just the cover.

via Not My President

Inside, it’s equally as uncreative. November features Elizabeth Warren being served by suited butlers at what appears to be the first Thanksgiving. September is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being confused by Labor Day, “Unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs!”

via Not My President

April shows an April Fools “just kidding Hillary didn’t win!” fake news headline and July, by far the creepiest of them all, shows Trump caressing an American Flag while Barack Obama and crew question, “why does he love this country so much?” 

Is that why conservatives think liberals have the beliefs they do? Because liberals “hate” America? This is news to me.

Not My President

I guess since Tomi Lahren can’t even go out to a restaurant anymore without getting drinks thrown in her face, she might as well get paid to boost the sales of a cartoon calendar that only works to divide our country further. I would even be fine with this calendar if it had one good joke, but alas, mocking liberals just isn’t as funny as mocking conservatives.

 

Lahren also tried to push the calendar on her Twitter:

December features (surprise!) a bunch of liberal heads on snowflakes, one of them being Parkland school shooting survivor, David Hogg. Maybe next year, you could hire a comedy writer to do a punch-up? Stephen Colbert would be a good choice ...

Lahren’s Facebook was generally supportive of the calendar with one fan suggesting she make a “Tomi calendar” with “a lot of guns!” but Twitter, of course, clapped back.

Better luck next year, Tomi. Maybe you could use your cut of the calendar sales to buy a new perspective.

 

Share image via Tomi Lehren/Facebook and Not My President

Recently on GOOD
Culture

After reading this tweet thread, you will never watch ‘Home Alone’ the same way again.

Can we talk about the McAllister’s house for a second? by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Bridezilla enforces ugly $1,000 dress code based on weight. That's not even the worst part.

This may be the most insane bridezilla story ever told.  by Bronwyn Isaac
Communities

Woman goes viral after sharing delivery guy's insanely creepy texts and company's terrible response.

It inspired more women to hsare their stories of being harassed by delivery guys. by Julianne Adams
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Tomi Lahren tried to own the libs with ‘Not My President’ merch. It hilariously backfired.
Recent
This family has been sending out the funniest holiday cards for 15 years straight. 37 minutes ago Tomi Lahren tried to own the libs with ‘Not My President’ merch. It hilariously backfired. about 1 hour ago After 48 years, a man finally opens a mystery gift given to him by his ex-girlfriend. about 19 hours ago The not-so-nice history of the word ‘nice.’ about 21 hours ago This eight-year-old girl is going viral for dressing up like Michelle Robinson, not Obama.  about 23 hours ago Managers reveal why the 15 reasons new employees quit on the first day. 1 day ago Dude responds to his own ‘Wanted’ post on Facebook and starts a bro-mance with the local PD.  1 day ago After reading this tweet thread, you will never watch ‘Home Alone’ the same way again. 2 days ago Bridezilla enforces ugly $1,000 dress code based on weight. That's not even the worst part. 4 days ago Woman goes viral after sharing delivery guy's insanely creepy texts and company's terrible response. 4 days ago An important new study tried to figure out if ‘bad’ kids smoke pot or if smoking pot makes kids behave badly. 5 days ago Photos show this man mowing his ex-wife’s lawn. His explanation is going viral. 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers