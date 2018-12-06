This model responded to Victoria's Secret's anti-trans comments with a ten megaton sex bomb.

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show had the lowest number of viewers since becoming a holiday season TV event in 2001.

The show was marked by controversy after the Chief Marketing Officer for L Brands, Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, Ed Razek, said it should not hire transgender or curvy models in its annual fashion show.

“Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should,” Razek told Vogue. “Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special.”

Razek’s comments were not only discriminatory, but dead wrong. Curvy and/or transgender people are entertaining and people sure do fantasize about them.

Victoria’s Secret later released an apology by Razek.

Please read this important message from Ed Razek, Chief Marketing Officer, L Brands (parent company of Victoria’s Secret). pic.twitter.com/CW8BztmOaM — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 10, 2018

The day after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired, transgender makeup artist and beauty guru, Nikita Dragun, dropped a video to prove — without a doubt — that trans people are definitely something to fantasize about.

Dragun’s YouTube channel has nearly two million subscribers.

“Dear Victoria’s Secret,” Dragun captioned her post, “You said trans women can’t sell the ‘fantasy’ so here I am as a TRANS WOMAN selling the FANTASY!”

dear Victoria’s Secret,

you said trans women can’t sell the “fantasy” so here i am as a TRANS WOMAN selling the FANTASY! pic.twitter.com/rKQHp7SLNq — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) December 5, 2018

The ambitious video shows the curvaceous Dragun in a legit fantasy bra (wings and all!) just like Adriana Lima or Alessandra Ambrosio wear on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk. According to Dragun, the video only took three days to shoot.

Dragun explained her reasoning behind the video on Twitter.

don’t get it twisted. i am not bothered that Victoria’s Secret won’t cast Trans or Plus Sized models.



my issue is the fact that marketing chief Ed Razek believes “transsexuals” and plus sized models are not capable of selling the “fantasy”. — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) December 6, 2018

trust me sweetie there are plenty of higher quality / inclusive lingerie brands out there. that i would GLADLY spend my money on instead of VS. however, discriminatory comments like that ain’t it sis! — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) December 6, 2018

transphobia is CANCELLED. — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) December 6, 2018

In just one day the video earned over 300,000 favorites. Here’s what people are saying:

i will never have any other fantasies other than this one — justine (@biticonjustine) December 6, 2018

*Victoria’s Secret has left the chat* — Heather Aaron (@PurpleFlower866) December 6, 2018

@VictoriasSecret, I think you should make room for a new model. Just sayin'... — Jen Luv (@JenLuvsReviews) December 6, 2018

A beauty so hot the burn was aimed directly for VS headquarters.pic.twitter.com/Zopv0fQeTW — Triangle Art (@Triangle_Art_JW) December 6, 2018