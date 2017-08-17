  • Trending
Trump

Twitter Users Mock Trump’s Ridiculous ‘Blame On Both Sides’ Argument

by Tod Perry

August 17, 2017 at 11:55
Image by ABC News/YouTube.

On Saturday, after a woman was murdered and two police officers died in a helicopter crash at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Trump blamed “many sides” for the violence. After being criticized by Democrats and his own party for being unable to distinguish the good guys from the bad, on Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his statement. 

“I think there is blame on both sides,” he said in a press conference. “You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now.”

By treating white supremacists and those who oppose their violence and bigotry as equals, Trump both legitimized and strengthened the white supremacist cause. To illustrate Trump’s amoral view of an obviously clear-cut situation, Twitter users have been giving historical conflicts and iconic moments in pop culture the “blame on both sides” treatment. 

Twitter Users Mock Trump’s Ridiculous ‘Blame On Both Sides’ Argument
