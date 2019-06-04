Recently on GOOD
Televangelist Kenneth Copeland brazenly defended his opulent lifestyle in an unhinged viral interview. The Bible has a lot to say about great wealth and opulence and most of it isn’t positive.
The tuxedo Trump wore to meet the Queen was a royal fail. God save this meme! Of course, now it's a meme...and it's really funny...
A surveillance camera caught intense footage of a ten-year-old girl saving her infant sister from drowning. She reacted without hesitation.
A new law just passed in the Philippines requires students to plant 10 trees in order to graduate. A brilliant way to encourage people to plant trees.
Three cheers to Meghan Markle for sitting out of the Royal Family's meeting with Trump. Sometimes you’ve just gotta do the right thing.
All the brilliantly petty ways the UK is trolling Donald Trump during his visit. The part where the Mayor of London stands up for women against Trump was our favorite.
Trump’s campaign fought claims he called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ with an audio clip that proves he did.
Recent
