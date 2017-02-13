Over the weekend, President Trump made headlines for conducting international diplomacy from the center dining table at his Mar-A-Lago hotel in Florida. As guests watched on (and snapped photos), Trump huddled with his national security team, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, as they decided how to respond to an illegal missile test from North Korea.

But the biggest shock to emerge from the weekend has to be a photo posted to the Facebook page of one of Mar-A-Lago’s guests which shows him posing with the man responsible for carrying the president’s nuclear briefcase, aka the “football,” which allows the president to authorized a nuclear missile strike from anywhere in the world at any time. We’ve blurred the image so as to conceal the man’s identity, something that never occurred to club member, apparently.

The caption posted to the Facebook page of club member Richard DeAgazio reads:

“This is Rick...He carries the ‘football’ The nuclear football (also known as the atomic football, the President's emergency satchel, the Presidential Emergency Satchel, the button, the black box, or just the football) is a briefcase, the contents of which are to be used by the President of the United States to authorize a nuclear attack while away from fixed command centers, such as the White House Situation Room. It functions as a mobile hub in the strategic defense system of the United States. It is held by an aide-de-camp. and Rick is the Man.”

After a huge uproar from both conservatives and liberals, DeAgazio has since deleted the photos. But several other images continue to float around, taken by other club guests, which show the detailed plans Trump and his team are reviewing:

There’s even video circulating of Trump stopping on his way to deal with this legitimate international crisis to speak to the guests having a wedding ceremony in one of Mar-A-Lago’s ballrooms. And, because it’s Trump, he couldn’t help but say:

“They’ve been members of this club for a long time. They’ve paid me a fortune.”