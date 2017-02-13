  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Your Grammys Reminder That Celebrities Are Not Political Activists
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  2. 2 2
    Sexist Heckler Gets Humiliated In Front Of Own Daughters
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Melissa McCarthy Doubles Down On Brilliant Sean Spicer Impression
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Peter Buffett On The Power—And Limits—Of Art And Money
    by Katie Wudel
  5. 5 5
    15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Melinda Gates Promises To Give Birth Control To 120 Million Women By 2020
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    Random Act Of Sport: A Grocery Cashier Moves At Superhuman Speed
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    The White House Reveals Who It Most Fears Can Beat Trump In 2020
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Guest At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club Posts Photos With Nuclear ‘Football’ Briefcase

by Leo Shvedsky

February 13, 2017 at 12:15
Copy Link
(Facebook)

Over the weekend, President Trump made headlines for conducting international diplomacy from the center dining table at his Mar-A-Lago hotel in Florida. As guests watched on (and snapped photos), Trump huddled with his national security team, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, as they decided how to respond to an illegal missile test from North Korea.

But the biggest shock to emerge from the weekend has to be a photo posted to the Facebook page of one of Mar-A-Lago’s guests which shows him posing with the man responsible for carrying the president’s nuclear briefcase, aka the “football,” which allows the president to authorized a nuclear missile strike from anywhere in the world at any time. We’ve blurred the image so as to conceal the man’s identity, something that never occurred to club member, apparently.

The caption posted to the Facebook page of club member Richard DeAgazio reads:

“This is Rick...He carries the ‘football’ The nuclear football (also known as the atomic football, the President's emergency satchel, the Presidential Emergency Satchel, the button, the black box, or just the football) is a briefcase, the contents of which are to be used by the President of the United States to authorize a nuclear attack while away from fixed command centers, such as the White House Situation Room. It functions as a mobile hub in the strategic defense system of the United States. It is held by an aide-de-camp. and Rick is the Man.” 

 

After a huge uproar from both conservatives and liberals, DeAgazio has since deleted the photos. But several other images continue to float around, taken by other club guests, which show the detailed plans Trump and his team are reviewing:

There’s even video circulating of Trump stopping on his way to deal with this legitimate international crisis to speak to the guests having a wedding ceremony in one of Mar-A-Lago’s ballrooms. And, because it’s Trump, he couldn’t help but say:

“They’ve been members of this club for a long time. They’ve paid me a fortune.”

(Facebook)

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Culture

Melissa McCarthy Doubles Down On Brilliant Sean Spicer Impression

“Spicey” returns by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

Peter Buffett On The Power—And Limits—Of Art And Money

The protest singer, philanthropist, and son of the world’s third-richest man wants to help you to do the most good with what you’ve got by Katie Wudel
Culture

Your Grammys Reminder That Celebrities Are Not Political Activists

Why some stars may—or may not—stay mum on Trump during the annual music award show by Tasbeeh Herwees
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Guest at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club posts photos with nuclear "football" briefcase. https://t.co/s2mf4dBsoE https://t.co/VnoC8wRAHK
Guest At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club Posts Photos With Nuclear ‘Football’ Briefcase
Recent
Guest At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club Posts Photos With Nuclear ‘Football’ Briefcase about 1 hour ago Resistance In The Time Of Protest Selfies about 1 hour ago 5 Extraordinary Grammy Moments People Are Still Talking About   about 1 hour ago Republicans Ridiculed After Tweeting Fake Lincoln Quote about 2 hours ago A Boys Basketball Team Fights To Let Girls Play about 3 hours ago The President Loves To Link Immigration And Crime, But What Does The Research Say? about 4 hours ago The White House Reveals Who It Most Fears Can Beat Trump In 2020 about 20 hours ago Melissa McCarthy Doubles Down On Brilliant Sean Spicer Impression about 21 hours ago Peter Buffett On The Power—And Limits—Of Art And Money about 22 hours ago Your Grammys Reminder That Celebrities Are Not Political Activists about 24 hours ago 7 Essential Ways You Can Help Women Now 1 day ago Melinda Gates Promises To Give Birth Control To 120 Million Women By 2020 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers