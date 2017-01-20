  • Trending
Trump Plagiarized Batman Villain During Inauguration Speech

by Leo Shvedsky

January 20, 2017 at 16:10
Remember when Melania Trump accidentally found herself the culprit of a plagiarized speech? It was an embarrassing moment for the now First Lady but if you’ve got to crib notes, at least she did it from the best, Michelle Obama.

But today people are having a field day noting the disturbing similarities between a passage in President Trump’s inauguration speech and a big speech given by Batman nemesis Bane in the Dark Knight Rises film.

“We are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people. For too long a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have born the cost,” Trump said during his prepared remarks upon the U.S. Capitol after being sworn in as our nation’s 45th president.

“We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you, the people,” Bane told a crowd after using terror tactics to hold the fictional city of Gotham hostage during his crime spree at the climax of the comic book hero film The Dark Knight Rises.

The similarities were so strangely obvious, it even got a shout out from the Batman News Twitter account:

And that’s only the most blatant section. Bane and Trump appear equally obsessed with “taking back” what rightfully belongs to their supporters, specifically from those they believe to have aggrieved them in some way. It would be funny if it weren’t so painfully close to the truth.

