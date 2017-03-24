  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Face Of A Man Who Died 700 Years Ago Is Revealing How The Poor Lived In Medieval England
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Kaepernick Trolls Trump With A $50,000 Donation To Meals On Wheels
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Oklahoma Republican Believes Rape And Incest Are The Will Of God
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    The ‘Trump Troubadour’ Now Regrets His Vote
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Dear Celebrities, Poverty Is Not A Fashion Accessory 
    by Kat George
  6. 6 6
    The New ‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer Is Dividing The Internet Over Armpit Hair
    by Stacey Leasca
  7. 7 7
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    Preacher Believes Gays Can Be Made Straight By Eating A Special Cake
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    ‘Breitbart News’ And ‘Infowars’ Under FBI Investigation For Ties To Russia 
    by Tod Perry
Trump

Wife Who Voted For Trump Can’t Believe Her Husband Was Deported

by Tod Perry

March 24, 2017 at 16:50
Copy Link

During the 2016 election, a major pillar of Donald Trump’s campaign was the promise he’d deport the estimated 11 million undocumented people living in the country. He said they would be rounded up in “a very humane way, in a very nice way.” He also said they we’re going to “be happy because they want to be legalized.” Now, an Indiana woman that voted for Trump is shocked that her husband faces deportation.

Helen Beristain’s husband, Roberto, was taken to a deportation center in Wisconsin and faces being deported back to Mexico after living in the U.S. since 1998. The Indiana man owned a restaurant, Eddie’s Steak Shed, and was a popular person in the community. “He’s trying to hold up,” Helen told Indiana Public Media. “He said, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong, I haven’t committed a crime. The only crime I’ve done is wanting to be in the United States.’ ”

Sixteen and a half years ago, Beristain was detained in Canada when he and his wife accidently crossed over the border into the country while on a vacation in Niagara Falls. He was detained by Canadian authorities for not having proper documentation. After being released, he was told he would have to return to Mexico in a month, but due to his wife’s pregnancy he stayed with his family in the U.S.

Roberto would go on to get a work permit and was hoping to have a green card. Earlier this year, during his annual check-in with ICE agents, Roberto was told he would be deported because the Trump administration has changed how the government organizes people for deportation. According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, “When he failed to depart the United States by that time, as required, his voluntary departure order reverted to a final order of removal.”

Helen voted for Trump because —regardless of his rhetoric—she didn’t think men like her husband would be deported. “[Trump] did say the good people would not be deported, the good people would be checked,” Helen said. “We don’t want to have cartels here, you don’t want to have drugs in your high schools, you don’t want killers next to you,” Helen told Indiana Public Media. “You want to feel safe when you leave your house. I truly believe that. And, this is why I voted for Mr. Trump.”

 

 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

This Texas Border Town Would Be Split And Crippled By The Proposed U.S.-Mexico Wall

The town is currently split by the U.S.-Mexico border but operates as one city for thousands on both sides by Penn Collins
Food

In The OC, It’s Halal-You-Can-Eat

Eating through the options in this Republican hotbed by Tasbeeh Herwees
Communities

The Campaign To End Obamacare Has Officially Failed

“Obamacare is the law of the land” by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Wife Who Voted For Trump Can’t Believe Her Husband Was Deported
Recent
Brent Burns: Why I Fight For Military Families 2 days ago The ‘Trump Troubadour’ Now Regrets His Vote 2 days ago Students Are Getting A Radically Different View Of The World With Updated Maps 2 days ago Preacher Believes Gays Can Be Made Straight By Eating A Special Cake 2 days ago When You're The Only Undocumented One In The Family 2 days ago Kentucky Governor Signs Anti-LGBT Discrimination Bill  2 days ago This Startling Graph Shows Just How Quickly An Opioid Prescription Leads To Long-Term Use 2 days ago Four Women Drop Domestic Abuse Charges, Fearing Immigration Agents At Courthouse 2 days ago A NASA Engineer Invented A Brilliant Moving Dart Board That Makes Every Toss A Bull’s-Eye 2 days ago Dear Celebrities, Poverty Is Not A Fashion Accessory  2 days ago Hyperloop, The 760 Mph Tube Transport Platform, Just Revealed What Its Capsules Will Look Like 2 days ago Here’s What It Takes To Make It As A Financially Successful Podcaster 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers