Since Donald Trump moved in the White House, Chelsea Clinton has perfected the art of throwing polite shade at the president. Clinton’s reserved replies show an admirable restraint given the vicious attacks Trump has made on her parents. Last month, after Trump broke protocol by temporarily giving his G20 summit seat to his daughter Ivanka, he defended himself by saying that Hillary Clinton would have done the same for Chelsea.

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not. https://t.co/4ODjWZUp0c — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 10, 2017

On Tuesday, a story in Golf magazine quoted Trump as telling a member of his golf course that the “White House is a real dump.” Trump’s disdain for the people’s house does a huge discredit to those who’ve served in it for centuries as well as the staff who work tirelessly to keep in order. It also shows an obvious lack of respect for the U.S. presidency, a job that was once respected across the globe.

Clinton, who had the honor of living in the White House for eight years during her father’s presidency, responded to Trump by saluting those who work hard every day to keep the White House running smoothly and the first family happy.

Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day https://t.co/rjQS9HeALG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 1, 2017

Trump’s disrespectful comments about the most iconic residence in the world didn’t just bother Clinton.



Trump thinks the White House is a real dump. Well, many Americans think a human heap of garbage has taken up residence there. https://t.co/4sfIyJ3re4 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 1, 2017

Trump just called the White House, the People's House, "a real dump"



Retweet if you think he's no longer welcome & should GET THE HELL OUT! pic.twitter.com/Tq5qYEq14b — Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) August 2, 2017

#Trump tells wealthy #Bedminster club members: "That White House is a dump." That house is OUR history. Trump's WH would be an eye sore. pic.twitter.com/7wX902YDVA — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) August 1, 2017

Obama photographer responds to Trump calling the White House a "dump" pic.twitter.com/nyqQDiHAMc — Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) August 1, 2017

Hey Trump Supporters, before watching Fox News tonight, imagine how they'd react if Michelle Obama called the White House "a Dump". Enjoy! — Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) August 1, 2017

Only a person with no appreciation of America and its history could call the Whitehouse a dump. #Trump is an insult to even narcissists. — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) August 1, 2017

