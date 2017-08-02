  • Trending
Trump

Chelsea Clinton Praises White House Staff After Trump Called The Place ‘A Dump’ 

by Tod Perry

August 2, 2017 at 12:50
Photo by Rian Castillo/Flickr.

Since Donald Trump moved in the White House, Chelsea Clinton has perfected the art of throwing polite shade at the president. Clinton’s reserved replies show an admirable restraint given the vicious attacks Trump has made on her parents. Last month, after Trump broke protocol by temporarily giving his G20 summit seat to his daughter Ivanka, he defended himself by saying that Hillary Clinton would have done the same for Chelsea. 

On Tuesday, a story in Golf magazine quoted Trump as telling a member of his golf course that the “White House is a real dump.” Trump’s disdain for the people’s house does a huge discredit to those who’ve served in it for centuries as well as the staff who work tirelessly to keep in order. It also shows an obvious lack of respect for the U.S. presidency, a job that was once respected across the globe.

Clinton, who had the honor of living in the White House for eight years during her father’s presidency, responded to Trump by saluting those who work hard every day to keep the White House running smoothly and the first family happy. 

Trump’s disrespectful comments about the most iconic residence in the world didn’t just bother Clinton.
 

The Beats And Rhymes Of Hip-Hop Are Changing How We Design Our Cities about 1 hour ago Chelsea Clinton Praises White House Staff After Trump Called The Place 'A Dump'  about 2 hours ago This Prank Revealed The Ignorance Of An Anti-Immigration Hate Group With Just One Photo about 3 hours ago The Chicago Cubs Gave The Most Vilified Fan In Team History A World Series Ring about 22 hours ago Millennials And Generation Xers Outvoted Older Generations For The First Time In 2016 Election about 22 hours ago Ava DuVernay Never Saw Herself Reflected On Screen. Is Today's TV Diversity Any Better? about 23 hours ago Email Prankster Fools Anthony Scaramucci And Other Trump Staff 1 day ago Capping Off His Brief Political Tenure, Anthony Scaramucci Was Listed As 'Dead' By Harvard Law School 1 day ago A Police Officer Responded To A Mom Stealing Diapers With An Act Of Total Kindness 1 day ago Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don't Their Doctors Take Them Seriously?  2 days ago What It's Like Being A Latino Muslim In America 2 days ago Cenk Uygur On Why He Still Debates Conservatives In The Trump Era 2 days ago
